CBSE Launches Chatbot To Train Students In Life Skills

CBSE to help students in developing life skills

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and YuWaah have partnered to promote life skills among the students. CBSE will help this initiative through a Chatbot-based learning tool titled #YoungWarriorNXTchatbot in its schools across India.

The objective of the initiative is to develop life skills in the students by helping them learn skills like self-awareness, problem-solving, communication, collaboration and achievement-orientation, along with employability skills and mental health and wellbeing skills, reads an official statement.

CBSE shared an official statement and said: “A chatbot-based learning solution, the #YoungWarriorNXTchatbot, is leveraging existing platforms of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram to reach young people. Learning activities hosted are task-based, gamified interactions that challenge learners to complete tasks, while providing guidance & real-world nudges. Since 21st-century skills cannot be learnt through books alone, ‘doing’ is an essential part of building these skills. Participants who complete the tasks will be issued a certificate of completion jointly by CBSE, YuWaah, and UNICEF.”

CBSE and YuWAAH will also partner for the upcoming YuWaah Skills initiative. This initiative will aim at connecting young people to opportunities and will help them in upskilling towards entrepreneurship, employment and social impact.

Explaining the procedure on which the initiative will be executed on ground, CBSE said, “The skilling and capacity building initiative will be facilitated through a Learning Management System, and aims to provide young people (15-29 years old) with free, job-relevant skills, and position them for job opportunities.”

CBSE’s director, Training and Skill Education, Dr Biswajit Saha said: “This partnership with UNICEF, YuWaah is going to offer a unique learning experience for young people. Both #YoungWarriorNXT and YuWaah Skills initiatives aim to connect young people to opportunities towards entrepreneurship, employment and social impact.”

“These initiatives will engage young people and encourage growth mindset, helping young people better prepare for their future career as well as their personal life. I would like to invite all students to get started and register on the YWNXT Chatbot, to leverage it to develop life skills at their own pace and from the comfort of their homes.” Dr.BiswajitSaha, Director, Training & Skill Education CBSE,” he added further.