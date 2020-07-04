CBSE Launches Cartoon Series To Promote Competency Based Learning

CBSE has launched two cartoon series to promote competency based learning

CBSE has released two cartoon series in its bid to promote 'Competency Based Learning'. The cartoon series - 'Cogito' and 'The Question Book' - has been developed by the board in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation, New Delhi. Both the series are a set of conversations between Ankit and Ankita.

"To focus on the importance of these competencies, the Central Board of Secondary education in collaboration with Central Square Foundation, New Delhi is bringing out two cartoon series namely 'Cogito' and 'The Question book' to promote them through joyful reading," says CBSE.

The series 'Cogito' explores the process of learning and understanding a problem. In this series Ankit and Ankita explore how to know the truth of something.

"Learning and understanding the process of problem solving and recognizing its patterns is a lifelong activity and a skill that can be applied both in personal and professional lives," says CBSE.

The other series, 'The Question Book', explores the process of problem solving. In this series Ankit and Ankita navigate steps involved in the process of problem solving.

These Comic Books will also be a good resource for students for the PISA 2022 exam, adds CBSE. Both these Cartoon Series can be downloaded from the Board's website and from Diksha Portal.