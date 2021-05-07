CBSE Launches App For Well-Being Of Classes 9, 11 Students; To Begin Counselling From May 10

CBSE launches app for well-being of Classes 9, 11 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a mobile application named ‘Dost for Life’ for Class 9 and 11 students to help improve the psycho-social wellness of students. CBSE will also begin its annual counselling programme for students from May 10.

The new application will host several features such as counselling sessions, expert advice, suggestive course guide after Class 12, tips on mental well-being, COVID-19-related protocol and audio-visual messages.

The counselling sessions will cater to both students and parents.The live counselling sessions will be conducted free of cost, thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by the trained counsellors and principals. This year there are 83 volunteers out of which 66 are in India and 17 located at Saudi Arab, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait,Japan and USA.

Students and parents can select their own time slot between 9.30 am - 1.30 pm or 1.30 pm - 5.30 pm and connect through a chat box as per their convenience.

Further, the CBSE’s ‘Dost for Life’ application will also include educational material on social, emotional and behavioural issues such as exam anxiety, internet addiction disorder, depression, specific learning disability, substance use disorder, aggression and life skills to sensitise students and masses.

This can be accessed at website cbse.gov.in and YouTube channel of CBSE.