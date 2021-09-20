Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE will launch "The CBSE Reading Mission" today at 3 pm.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch a two-year ‘Reading Mission’ across 25,000 of its affiliated schools today at 3 pm. The programme will also include a teachers' webinar on culture for reading in schools. The aim of the mission is to increase the reading ability of the students. Under this mission, the CBSE-affiliated schools will have access to English and Hindi literature for students of Classes 1 to 8.

The ‘CBSE Reading Mission’ will be launched in partnership with Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver and Central Square Foundation. The reading material will be made available on StoryWeaver.

CBSE would offer a number of student enrichment activities focused on language building during this mission to enhance reading skills of students, the Board has said adding that the initiative is in line with NEP 2020.

“…In line with recommendations of the NEP 2020, under this mission, the schools and teachers shall have access to a repository of quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes VI to VIII,” the official statement from the Board read.

“The CBSE would be extending the CBSE Reading Challenge (English and Hindi), presently organized for students of classes VIII-X to students of classes VI-VII. The Reading Mission will help build a culture of reading and the wholesome development of students by enhancing their vocabulary, deriving connections between stories and their own lives, and exposing them to new ideas,” the CBSE statement added.

Educationists Joseph Emanuel, Director Academics, Ms Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation, Mr R Sriram, Chairperson, Pratham Books, Mr Anustup Nayak, Central Square Foundation, Prof Shailaja Menon, Azim Premji University, Mr Vishal Talreja, Co-Founder, Dream a Dream will be present in the event.