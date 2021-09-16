CBSE To Launch 'The CBSE Reading Mission' On September 20

CBSE to start 'The CBSE Reading Mission’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to start 'The CBSE Reading Mission’, a two-year initiative to increase the reading ability of the students, on September 20.

CBSE will provide quality-reading material in both Hindi and English to more than 25,000 affiliated schools. The reading material will be suitable for students of Classes 1 to 8.

CBSE Reading Mission 2021-23 will encourage the students to read books and enhance their critical competency of reading with comprehension, an official statement said.

This initiative is taken under the vision to implement the National Education Policy 2020. CBSE will also conduct enrichment activities that will help students to build their language skills.

CBSE has partnered with Pratham Books' Story Weaver and Central Square Foundation to launch this mission.

CBSE chairman Mr Manoj Ahuja will launch the mission on September 20, at 3 pm. The programme will also include a teachers' webinar on a culture for reading in schools.

Eminent educationists- Joseph Emanuel, Director Academics, Ms Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation, Mr R Sriram, Chairperson, Pratham Books, Mr Anustup Nayak, Central Square Foundation, Prof Shailaja Menon, Azim Premji University, Mr Vishal Talreja, Co-Founder, Dream a Dream will be present in the event.

"In line with recommendations of the NEP 2020, under this mission, the schools and teachers shall have access to a repository of quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes I to VIII. Besides this, the CBSE would be extending the CBSE Reading Challenge (English and Hindi), presently organized for students of classes VIII-X to students of classes VI-VII," the board said.