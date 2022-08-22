  • Home
CBSE To Launch Budding Authors Programme Tomorrow To Explore Students' Creativity

Students will read and write short stories, and have a chance to get published. The launch will be streamed live on the CBSE Academics And Training YouTube channel at 3 pm tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 12:31 pm IST

CBSE to launch Budding Authors programme tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch the ‘Budding Authors Programme’ tomorrow, August 23. The CBSE Budding Authors Programme seeks to provide learners with a platform to explore their creativity. Students will read and write short stories, and have a chance to get published. The launch will be streamed live on the CBSE Academics And Training YouTube channel at 3 pm tomorrow.

The CBSE Budding Authors Programme is in partnership with Central Square Foundation and Pratham Books’ Story Weaver. The programme is an extension of the CBSE Reading Mission and aims to take learners from the joy of reading to nurturing creative writing, an official statement said.

The CBSE Reading Mission launched last year in September seeks to increase the reading ability of the students. Under this mission, the CBSE-affiliated schools have access to English and Hindi literature for students of Classes 1 to 8. The ‘CBSE Reading Mission’ was launched in partnership with Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver and Central Square Foundation. The reading material will be made available on StoryWeaver. CBSE is offering a number of student enrichment activities focused on language building during this mission to enhance the reading skills of students, the board had said earlier adding that the initiative is in line with NEP 2020.

