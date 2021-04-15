Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE is yet to clarify on what basis the Class 10 students will be given marks

The Ministry of Education has announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 board exams and the postponement of Class 12 exams. The decision came after a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other officials, amid demands for cancellation of the board exams 2021 due to the recent surge of COVID cases in the country. While the students of Class 12 have been asked to wait till June 1, students of Class 10 are still looming in an oblivion state as CBSE has not clarified how they will calculate the marks of Class 10 students.

This year, over 21.5 lakh students had registered to appear for Class 10 exams and 14 lakh had registered for Class 10 exams. For the first time, CBSE has completely cancelled the board exams and it will affect over 21 lakh students across the nation.

On what basis the CBSE will give marks the board will decide later however, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a statement yesterday that schools might be asked to look at internal assessments and practical exam marks.

If unsatisfied with the marks allocated via internal assessment, a student of Class 10 will be given an opportunity to write the exam when the conditions are conducive to do so. “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when the conditions are conducive for the same,” reads the official statement.

Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have also postponed their state board exams for Classes 10 and 12. States like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh said that they are monitoring the COVID situation and are yet to decide whether to go ahead with the board exams.

Karnataka government said it will hold the exams as scheduled. Meghalaya too will hold state board exams for Class 12 but will take a decision on Class 10 exams soon.

Following the CBSE’s decision to cancel exams, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said that the discussion is underway and it will soon decide on conducting Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

"We are reviewing the situation and will soon take a decision in this regard," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.