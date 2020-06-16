Union HRD minister held a review meeting with CBSE, NTA officials on Tuesday.

As part of taking the stock of education situation in the country, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union education minister, today held a review meeting with officials of school education department, Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE and National Testing Agency or NTA.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) minister met with Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department Anita Karwal, Chairman of CBSE Manoj Ahuja and Director General of NTA Vineet Joshi.

"Held a review meeting with Smt. Anita Karwal, Secretary of School Education & Literacy Department at @HRDMinistry, Manoj Ahuja, Chairman at @cbseindia29 (CBSE), and Vineet Joshi, Chairman at @DG_NTA (National Testing Agency) to discuss the present education scenario," tweeted Union HRD Minister Nishank.

CBSE, the national level secondary and higher secondary examination conducting body, had notified earlier that it will be conducting the remaining board examinations in July, while NTA, the national level competitive and entrance examination body, had announced engineering (JEE Main) and medical (NEET) entrances will be held in July end.

There have been secretary-level talks with all states to take stock of the situation, sources told NDTV.

In a related report today, news agency PTI quoted education ministry officials as saying that the HRD ministry is working on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for online classes which will ensure that students don't have to spend hours before computers or on phones to attend virtual classes and can learn at their own pace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has mandated a shift from classroom teaching to online learning as schools continue to be closed for over three months.

The guidelines are being developed in view of complaints from parents about schools conducting online classes like regular school, which has increased children's screen time.

There were several complaints about the sudden increase in screen time for students due to the online classes.

"Also, on one hand, schools did not permit mobile phones within their premises and discouraged their use for students and now suddenly they are dependent on electronic devices the whole day. A balance has to be maintained to ensure there is a healthy approach," a senior official told PTI.

According to the official, "The guidelines are being framed in consultation with various stakeholders. A fixed duration of online classes will be recommended to ensure students are not sitting before electronic devices for long hours."

In wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 25, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have remained closed.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with States and UTs during Phase II of Unlock1.

MHA said that based on the feedback of States and UTs, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in July.

"In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/training/ coaching institutions, etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will prepare SOP for these institutions," said the MHA.

(With input from Agencies)