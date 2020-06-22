Decision On Remaining Board Exams, Upcoming Entrance Tests Likely Today

  • Home
The Education ministry is likely to take a decision, today, on conducting the remaining board exams and the upcoming entrance tests. The ministry will come out with uniform decision for the entire country, sources told NDTV.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:54 am IST

New Delhi:

The Education ministry is likely to take a decision, today, on conducting the remaining board exams and the upcoming entrance tests. The ministry will come out with uniform decision for the entire country, sources told NDTV. A uniform grading system is being worked out and will be announced soon, sources have added. The grading system will consider marks scored by a student in internal assessment.

The decision will come ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled on June 23. In response to a plea filed by parent of some students, the top court had sought CBSE's response on matter pertaining to the remaining exams. The plea sought quashing of the notification for conducting remaining examinations of Class 12.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to opt out of the exam. Students can change the choice of exam status any time prior to the conducting of the exam, provided the intimation of change in option is given by school to the CISCE prior to the conduct of the exam, it has said.

CBSE, CISCE and several education boards had to postpone board exams for one or more papers keeping in mind students’ safety in wake on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entrance tests like JEE Main, NEET and others based on which admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, medical and other courses are held have been rescheduled to July. The education ministry will also a take decision on holding these exams.

Both the health ministry and home ministry are being consulted with safety and welfare of students as the top priority.

