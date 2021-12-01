CBSE Issues Notice On Exam Centres Printing Question Paper In Hindi And English Languages

CBSE term 1 exams started from November 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice regarding CBSE term-1 question paper printing. CBSE has asked schools heads to ensure that question papers are printed on the basis of the preferred languages of the students. CBSE shares Term 1 question papers in both Hindi and English languages, English medium schools are required to print question papers in English, and in case any student asks for paper in Hindi medium, schools can print and provide them and vice-a-versa for Hindi medium schools.

In a communique, CBSE stated, "It has come to the notice that some of the examination centres are printing both English and Hindi versions of question papers and thereafter these are being distributed to the students. This is not as per the directions supplied by the CBSE,” the Board has said.

“It is desired that only the English version of question paper is to be printed first and supplied to the students. Hindi version question paper is printed only if any candidate is in need of Hindi version of the question paper. Same way, where Hindi medium has been adopted by the candidates, the examination centres should first print the Hindi version of the question paper and provide the same to the students. The English version question paper should be printed only if it is required by any student,” the board instructed further.

CBSE Class 10 term exams began from Tuesday, November 30 and Class 12 board exams started from today, December 1.

CBSE has shared the question paper and marking scheme with the affiliated schools and schools are required to adhere to all the guidelines shared by CBSE for smooth conduct of board exams.