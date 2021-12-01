  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Issues Notice On Exam Centres Printing Question Paper In Hindi And English Languages

CBSE Issues Notice On Exam Centres Printing Question Paper In Hindi And English Languages

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice regarding CBSE term-1 question paper printing.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 5:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 LIVE: Day 1 Major Exam For Sociology Paper Ends, Analysis Soon; Date Sheet
CBSE Class 12 Major Papers From Today; Check Last-Minute Guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Exam From Tomorrow; Sociology Sample Papers Here
CBSE Term 1 Exam: Board Answers FAQs On Evaluation, Marking Scheme
CBSE Issues Exam Guidelines For Private Candidates
CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Updates On Guidelines For Students, Sample Papers, OMR Sheets
CBSE Issues Notice On Exam Centres Printing Question Paper In Hindi And English Languages
CBSE term 1 exams started from November 30
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice regarding CBSE term-1 question paper printing. CBSE has asked schools heads to ensure that question papers are printed on the basis of the preferred languages of the students. CBSE shares Term 1 question papers in both Hindi and English languages, English medium schools are required to print question papers in English, and in case any student asks for paper in Hindi medium, schools can print and provide them and vice-a-versa for Hindi medium schools.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

In a communique, CBSE stated, "It has come to the notice that some of the examination centres are printing both English and Hindi versions of question papers and thereafter these are being distributed to the students. This is not as per the directions supplied by the CBSE,” the Board has said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“It is desired that only the English version of question paper is to be printed first and supplied to the students. Hindi version question paper is printed only if any candidate is in need of Hindi version of the question paper. Same way, where Hindi medium has been adopted by the candidates, the examination centres should first print the Hindi version of the question paper and provide the same to the students. The English version question paper should be printed only if it is required by any student,” the board instructed further.

CBSE Class 10 term exams began from Tuesday, November 30 and Class 12 board exams started from today, December 1.

CBSE has shared the question paper and marking scheme with the affiliated schools and schools are required to adhere to all the guidelines shared by CBSE for smooth conduct of board exams.

Click here for more Education News
cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Neeraj Chopra, Other Olympians To Visit Schools As Part Of Government Campaign
Neeraj Chopra, Other Olympians To Visit Schools As Part Of Government Campaign
CAT 2021 Didn’t Go Well? You Can Sit For 8 Other MBA Entrance Exams
CAT 2021 Didn’t Go Well? You Can Sit For 8 Other MBA Entrance Exams
NEET Counselling 2021: About BHU, DU, AMU And All India Quota Admissions
NEET Counselling 2021: About BHU, DU, AMU And All India Quota Admissions
Nursery Admission In Delhi Begins From December 15: DoE
Nursery Admission In Delhi Begins From December 15: DoE
IGNOU Extends Re-registration Date For January Session, How To Apply
IGNOU Extends Re-registration Date For January Session, How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................