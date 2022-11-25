CBSE Issues Notice For Schools To Apply For Section Increase By December 31

CBSE school section increase application

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has urged schools which have lesser sections due to land availability to apply for more sections in order to avoid issues while filling out the list of candidates (LOC) and other related activities. The CBSE-affiliated schools can apply through the School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System (SARAS) portal till December 31, 2022. The decision has been taken by the board in order to avoid any last-minute hassle while filling in the student details.

Also Read || CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2022-2023: Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check

The CBSE official notice reads: “As the schools while filling the student details at the time of registration candidates in classes IX, X, XI and XII had faced difficulties. Thus in order to overcome this issue, the schools can apply se upto 31.12.2022”.

The CBSE has reiterated that schools are expected to run the number of sections within the authorised number of sections based on the amount of land available to the school. However, it has been found that while some schools have more land, the number of sections run by them is lesser in comparison to the amount of area accessible to the school.

Also Read || CBSE Hosts 28th Edition Of Sahodaya Schools Conference; Launches Practice Books, Item Banks

These schools may require more sections as the number of students increases over time. With the current number of sections, these schools may have difficulty submitting the LOCs. This may cause further difficulties for both the schools and the candidates.