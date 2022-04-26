CBSE Issues Instructions To Fill Centre Code In Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Answer Book

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE has asked all the schools to brief their students in advance about the correct method of filling the centre code

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has commenced the term 2 examinations for Classes 10 and 12 today, April 26. In a circular released by the CBSE, the board has explained the correct method of entering the centre code on the Class 10 term 2 answer book. This year, the centre numbers allotted to all the CBSE examination centres are of 6 numeric digits instead of the past format of 5 numeric digits, the CBSE said. CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates

"Some answer books of Class 10 in schools situated in the jurisdiction of regional offices of Patna, Praygraj, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Chennai are having space for entering only 5 numeric digits on the title page of the answer books," the CBSE said in a notice.

CBSE has also asked all the schools to brief their students in advance about the correct method of filling the centre code in the term 2 answer sheets that has space for entering 5 numeric digits on the title page of the answer book. The board further said that all the centre should brief their staff on invigilation duty about the correct way of entering the centre number in case of having space for 5 numeric digits.

"Invigilators should further brief the students about the correct method of filling the centre code and should also personally check the centre code filled in by all the examinees in the answer books to ensure the correctness of the centre number," the CBSE said.

On the first day, students of Class 10 will appear in the Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, while 12th exam in Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. Over 35 lakh students will take the 10th, 12th exams this year, 21 lakh (21,16,209) students will appear in Class 10 exam, while 14 lakh (14,54,370) students will appear in the Class 12 exam in 6,720 centres.