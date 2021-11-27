CBSE Issues Exam Guidelines For Private Candidates
CBSE will be conducting Class 12 examination for private candidates along with the CBSE term-2 board examination in March-April 2022. Candidates will be required to submit the examination form from December 2 on the official website-- cbse.nic.in. CBSE will conduct the examination for private category students on the basis of CBSE term 2 syllabus only.
CBSE will accept online examination forms till December 20 (5 pm). Late fee will be applicable for December 21 (5 pm) and the application deadline with late fee is December 30 (5 pm). Candidates will be required to pay an examination fee which is Rs 1,500 for 5 subjects and Rs 300 per subject for one extra subject. Students appearing for additional/compartment/improvement will have to pay Rs 3,00 per subject as exam fee. A practical fee of Rs 150 for each practical subject will be payable.
Late fee of Rs 2,000 will be applicable from November 21 (5 pm).
According to a notice shared by CBSE, candidates falling in the following category can appear for the examination:
Candidates who have been declared 'essential repeat' in 2021
Candidates who have been placed in 'Compartment' in August/September 2021.
Candidates who were declared 'Fail' in 2016, 2017, 2018,2019, and 2020.
Candidates who passed Class 12 board exam in 2020 and 2021 and want to improve their performance in one or more subjects.
Candidates who passed in 2020 and 2021 and wish to appear in an additional subject
Women candidate and physically handicapped candidates who are bonafide residents of Delhi and have qualified Class 10 or equivalent exam in 2020 or earlier
Students of Patrachar Vidyalaya of Delhi.