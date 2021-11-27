CBSE Issues Exam Guidelines For Private Candidates

CBSE will conduct Class 12 exam for private candidates in March-April

CBSE will be conducting Class 12 examination for private candidates along with the CBSE term-2 board examination in March-April 2022. Candidates will be required to submit the examination form from December 2 on the official website-- cbse.nic.in. CBSE will conduct the examination for private category students on the basis of CBSE term 2 syllabus only.

CBSE will accept online examination forms till December 20 (5 pm). Late fee will be applicable for December 21 (5 pm) and the application deadline with late fee is December 30 (5 pm). Candidates will be required to pay an examination fee which is Rs 1,500 for 5 subjects and Rs 300 per subject for one extra subject. Students appearing for additional/compartment/improvement will have to pay Rs 3,00 per subject as exam fee. A practical fee of Rs 150 for each practical subject will be payable.

Late fee of Rs 2,000 will be applicable from November 21 (5 pm).

According to a notice shared by CBSE, candidates falling in the following category can appear for the examination: