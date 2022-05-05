Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on CBSE Class 10 Maths, ISC Economics Paper term 2 exams

CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the Class 10 Maths paper on Thursday, May 5, while Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ISC, 12th Economics paper. The CBSE Class 10 exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, and ISC 12 exam will be of 90 minutes starting at 2 PM.



Both the CBSE 10th Maths and ISC Economics paper will contain 40 marks. CBSE Class 10 term 2 Mathematics exam contains chapters such as Algebra (12 marks), Geometry(15 marks) Mensuration (9 marks) Statistics and Probability (4 marks).



Both the CBSE, ISC exam will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.