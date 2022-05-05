CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Maths, ISC Economics Paper Today; Exam Day Instructions
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Both the CBSE 10th Maths and ISC Economics paper will contain 40 marks. The CBSE Class 10 exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, and ISC 12 exam will be of 90 minutes starting at 2 PM.
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the Class 10 Maths paper on Thursday, May 5, while Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ISC, 12th Economics paper. The CBSE Class 10 exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, and ISC 12 exam will be of 90 minutes starting at 2 PM.
Both the CBSE 10th Maths and ISC Economics paper will contain 40 marks. CBSE Class 10 term 2 Mathematics exam contains chapters such as Algebra (12 marks), Geometry(15 marks) Mensuration (9 marks) Statistics and Probability (4 marks).
Both the CBSE, ISC exam will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
CBSE Term 2 Exam Timing
Exam start time: 10:30 am
Question paper reading time: 15 minutes
Exam end time: 12:30 pm
Total exam duration: 2 hours
ISC Semester 2 2022 Specimen Question Paper
ISC Exam Schedule 2022
The Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 2 Economics exam will be held on Thursday, May 5. The ISC Economics paper will be held from 2 PM to 3:30 PM.
ISC Semester 2 Exam Guidelines
One and half hours time will be allotted to the candidates. An additional 10 minutes will be provided to the students for reading the question paper. The students will not be allowed to write during this additional time span.
