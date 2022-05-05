  • Home
Live

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Maths, ISC Economics Paper Today; Exam Day Instructions

CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Both the CBSE 10th Maths and ISC Economics paper will contain 40 marks. The CBSE Class 10 exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, and ISC 12 exam will be of 90 minutes starting at 2 PM.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 5, 2022 9:18 am IST

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Maths, ISC Economics Paper Today; Exam Day Instructions
Check details on CBSE Class 10 Maths, ISC Economics Paper term 2 exams
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the Class 10 Maths paper on Thursday, May 5, while Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ISC, 12th Economics paper. The CBSE Class 10 exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, and ISC 12 exam will be of 90 minutes starting at 2 PM.

Both the CBSE 10th Maths and ISC Economics paper will contain 40 marks. CBSE Class 10 term 2 Mathematics exam contains chapters such as Algebra (12 marks), Geometry(15 marks) Mensuration (9 marks) Statistics and Probability (4 marks).

Both the CBSE, ISC exam will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Live updates

CBSE, CISCE Class 10th Exam 2022 Live: Term 2 Class 10 Maths, ISC Economics Paper Today. Check paper analysis, question papers, semester 2 date sheet, timetable, syllabus and more updates here.

09:18 AM IST
May 5, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam Timing

Exam start time: 10:30 am

Question paper reading time: 15 minutes

Exam end time: 12:30 pm

Total exam duration: 2 hours



09:15 AM IST
May 5, 2022

ISC Semester 2 2022 Specimen Question Paper

ISC 12th semester 2 Economics exam will contain 40 marks. 

CISCE ISC 12th Semester 2 Economics: Specimen Question Paper

09:12 AM IST
May 5, 2022

ISC Exam Schedule 2022

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 2 Economics exam will be held on Thursday, May 5. The ISC Economics paper will be held from 2 PM to 3:30 PM.

09:09 AM IST
May 5, 2022

ISC Semester 2 Exam Guidelines

One and half hours time will be allotted to the candidates. An additional 10 minutes will be provided to the students for reading the question paper. The students will not be allowed to write during this additional time span.

08:53 AM IST
May 5, 2022

CBSE Board Exam 2022

The CBSE term 2 Maths exam will commence at 10:30 am.

08:53 AM IST
May 5, 2022

ISC Semester 2 Economics

ISC Class 12, semester 2 Economics exam will be held on Thursday, May 5. The ISC Economics paper will be held from 2 PM to 3:30 PM, the paper will contain 40 marks.

08:44 AM IST
May 5, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper

CBSE Class 10 term 2 Mathematics exam contains chapters such as Algebra (12 marks), Geometry(15 marks) Mensuration (9 marks) Statistics and Probability (4 marks).

08:40 AM IST
May 5, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Mathematics term 2 exam will be held on Thursday, May 5. The students will appear on both the Maths Standard and Basic exam today.

