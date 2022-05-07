CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry, ISC Mass Media And Communication Today
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: The CBSE Chemistry paper will be of 35 marks, while the Sanskrit papers will be of 40 marks. The ISC Mass Media and Communication paper will be of 35 marks. The students will get 15 minutes additional time to read the paper.
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: The The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Chemistry, 10th Sanskrit papers will be held on Saturday, May 7, while the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ISC Class 12 Mass Media and Communication, Fashion Designing Paper 1 (Theory) exam today. The CBSE Chemistry and Sanskrit paper will be of two hours and will commence at 10:30 AM, while the semester 2 Mass Media and Communication and Fashion Designing Paper 1 will be starting from 2 PM.
The CBSE Chemistry paper will be of 35 marks, while the Sanskrit papers will be of 40 marks. The ISC Mass Media and Communication paper will be of 35 marks. The students will get 15 minutes additional time to read the paper.
Both the CBSE, ICSE exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only.
Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here
Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.
Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here
Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now
Live updates
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE Updates: Term 2 Class 12 Chemistry, ISC Mass Media And Communication Exam Today. Check sample paper, syllabus, timetable and more updates here.
CBSE Class 12 Exam Timing
Exam start time: 10:30 am
Question paper reading time: 15 minutes
Exam end time: 12:30 pm
Total exam duration: 2 hours
ISC Board Exam 2022
ISC semester 2 Class 12 Mass Media and Communication paper will be held on Saturday, May 7. The Mass Media and Communication paper will be of 35 marks, and will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper Term 2
The Chemistry paper will be of 35 marks, and consists of three sections- A, B, and C with 12 total questions.
Chemistry Term 2 Sample Paper
Chemistry Class 12 Term 2
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 12 Chemistry paper on Saturday, May 7.