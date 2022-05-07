Check details on CBSE Class 12 Chemistry, ISC Mass Media and Communication term 2 exams

CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: The The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Chemistry, 10th Sanskrit papers will be held on Saturday, May 7, while the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ISC Class 12 Mass Media and Communication, Fashion Designing Paper 1 (Theory) exam today. The CBSE Chemistry and Sanskrit paper will be of two hours and will commence at 10:30 AM, while the semester 2 Mass Media and Communication and Fashion Designing Paper 1 will be starting from 2 PM.



The CBSE Chemistry paper will be of 35 marks, while the Sanskrit papers will be of 40 marks. The ISC Mass Media and Communication paper will be of 35 marks. The students will get 15 minutes additional time to read the paper.



Both the CBSE, ICSE exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only.