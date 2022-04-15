Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET 2022: How To Prepare Simultaneously; Expert Tips

Expert tips on how to prepare for board and competitive exams together

With the board exams (CBSE, and state boards) and the dates of engineering and medical entrance tests including JEE Main and NEET dates being announced, students must be worried about how to prepare simultaneously for the boards and competitive exams. Saying that it is important to strike a balance between the two in terms of preparation, MK Yadav, CMD, AI Testified (Incubated at IIT Kanpur) said: “It’s not easy to juggle between board examinations and competitive tests, because the complexity of the two sets of exams differs, therefore, meticulous planning is required for both board and competitive tests.”

To avoid exam stress and the associated affects, Mr Yadav has shared some tips.

Know The Syllabus: It is very important for the aspirants taking the boards as well the competitive exams to have a thorough knowledge of their syllabus. As boards and most of the competitive exams including JEE Main and NEET will be from NCERT which is an advantage for the students preparing for boards as they can go through and learn for both the exams at the same time. This will help them in retaining topics and crucial points for their competitive exams as well.

Follow A Systematic Revision Schedule: A well-thought-out revising strategy improves conceptual and course clarity. It also enables them to monitor their progress. Aspirants must make the most of the board exam study time, as well as some time for competitive test preparation. Students must adhere to a schedule that makes room for both the tests.

Identify Weak Concepts: Students must improve and understand their weaknesses in order to perform well in the boards and as well in the competitive exams. Regular practice, taking mock tests will aid in the identification of the weak areas. Students frequently make major errors while attempting simple questions during competitive exams, hence a significant amount of effort should be spent rehearsing and memorizing the weaker subjects and basic concepts.

Self-Written Notes: Taking notes is one of the most important preparation tips for improved learning and memorization of knowledge for any exam. It also aids in information recall. While taking notes, students must highlight the things that are considered important. Highlighting will save time when revising at the last moment.

Accuracy And Speed: All exams, whether competitive or board, are based on speed, with students having to complete a large number of questions in a limited amount of time. Writing correct and quick responses to questions will not only help you finish your tests on time, but it will also give you enough time to double-check your answers and review any errors. To increase speed, a candidate should practice mock tests and attempt previous year question papers in a timed setup.