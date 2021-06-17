CBSE, ISC Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: Here’s Everything To Know In Detail

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE, ISC evaluation criteria released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the Class 12 evaluation criteria through which it will assess Class 12 students. 30 per cent weightage will be given to best three performing subjects in the Class 10 board exams, 30 per cent to Class 11 final exam and 40 per cent to Class 12 unit test, mid-term or pre-board exams depending on what the school has conducted. The Supreme Court has "in principle" accepted the assessment criteria and directed CBSE and CICSE to upload the assessment scheme on their websites.

The CBSE Class 12 result committee, which will be constituted to look into the matter, will comprise two of the senior-most teachers in the school. If necessary, a third expert will be appointed. This will be the "moderation committee", says the Attorney General for India, KK Venugopal in Supreme Court.

The CBSE affidavit in Supreme Court says, “The result committee of the school may decide weightage to be given to each exam based on the credibility and reliability of the assessment. For example, if the committee may be of the considered view that only the Pre-Board exams may be taken into consideration, then a full weightage can be given to that component. Similarly, another school Result committee may decide to give equal weightage to Pre-Board exams and Mid-Term exams.”

If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria - now spread across three years of study - they will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment" category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams, said Attorney General Venugopal in court.

Mamta Sharma, representing the petitioners in Supreme Court said the CBSE Class 12 results assessment scheme is "scheme is satisfactory and we have no objections".

The CBSE told the Supreme Court in its affidavit that 14.5 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 CBSE exams. The assessment criteria shared with the court on June 17 will impact all because no exams were held.

CBSE's Controller of Exams, Sanyam Bhardwaj said in his affidavit that the CBSE help schools compute results based on the assessment criteria "by establishing a help desk in CBSE and also by providing software support in addition to several other supports to the committee in preparing the result".

The Supreme Court of India has directed CBSE and ICSE that they must incorporate two aspects - provision for dispute resolution panel in case students want correction of final results declared and Timeline specified -a-declaration of results and date before optional exams to be conducted.

The CISCE has developed a "formula" to compute the ISC marks. It includes marks in Class 10 board exams, project, practical work in subjects, best marks obtained in school exams in Classes 11 and 12, and best performance of the school itself in the last six years. the CISCE has arrived at this after considering data from 2015 to 2020.