CBSE, ISC 12th Board Exam Updates: Recent Developments Students Must Know

CBSE, ISC 12th Board Exam 2021: The two boards had earlier said a decision for Class 12 students will be taken in June.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 14, 2021 6:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE, ISC 12th Board Exam Updates: Recent Developments Students Must Know
CBSE, ISC 12th board exam 2021: Announcements from the two boards are expected in June (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE, ISC Exam 2021: A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) was filed earlier today in the Supreme Court demanding cancellation of CBSE and ISC Class 12 board exams, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On the same day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in response to media reports, clarified it has not made any decision regarding Class 12 final exams yet.



The CBSE in its statement said any decision, when taken, will be communicated officially.

“It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of the media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the Public,” the board said.

Both Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts ISC exams, and CBSE had earlier said a decision for Class 12 students will be taken in June.

“Objective Methodology” For CBSE, ISC (Class 12) Students

The petition sought an “objective methodology” instead of exams to declare the results of Class 12 students, as exams in any form – both online and offline – are not feasible considering the current situation.

The petition, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, argued delay in Class 12 exams will also affect the university admission process.

“Conducting 12th Examination is not possible because of surging COVID cases. Even online or offline examinations are not feasible because of the unprecedented pandemic. Delay in declaration of 12th results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities CBSE and ISC must devise an objective methodology to declare the results within specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students,” the petition said.

Class 10 Exams Already Cancelled

Both the boards have already cancelled Class 10 final exams. The CBSE had earlier announced the alternative method it will use for announcing results of Class 10 students.

Following CBSE, many states have cancelled Class 10 final exams and announced alternative promotion criteria.

The final decision on CBSE Class 12 and ISC board exams are expected in the first week of June.


