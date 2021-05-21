CBSE Invites Youths To Join 'Young Warrior Movement' To Combat COVID-19

CBSE invites participants to join a movement to combat COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited participants from the age group between 18 and 30 years to join a movement and safeguard themselves against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their families, communities, and the country at large. Named Young Warrior Movement, the movement seeks to engage youths in a series of easy and real-life tasks including promoting access to verified health and essential services, vaccine registration, COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and myth busting.

Young Warrior Movement is a joint initiative of the CBSE, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners. “YoungWarrior is a nationwide movement to engage five million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 million people,” a CBSE statement issued in this regard said. Moreover, the participants will also be eligible for a UNICEF Certificate on the completion of tasks.

Young Warrior Movement: How To Join

Step 1: On WhatsApp: Type YWA and send it to +91 96504 14141, or give a missed call to 080-66019225

Step 2: Once the participants join Young Warrior Movement, they can motivate 10 or more young people between 10 and 30 years to join the movement

Step 3: Pledge to take action against COVID-19 by posting messages with the phrase 'I am a #youngwarrior' on social media and tagging five friends

How Young Warrior Movement Works

The tasks for the participants will be hosted in 10 regional languages for the ease of the participants and the citizens.

The first, a CBSE statement says, is a technology-based chat-bot platform called UReport (WhatsApp YWA to +91 9650414141).

The second is an interactive voice response (IVR)-based platform (missed call to 08066019225) for young people who may not have WhatsApp or internet and the third is through community radio for those who have no access to phones or internet. This will be supported by a Knowledge and learning hub (prachicp.com/youngwarriors/) with indexed state-specific information tools and blended learning modules that are adolescent and youth-friendly.

Finally, the key messages and positive stories of youth action will be promoted on social media through partners and influencers, it added