CBSE Invites Nomination For Teachers And Principals Award 2019

CBSE has invited application for the CBSE Teachers and Principals Awards 2019. Instituted in 2000 by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the award recognizes meritorious services of outstanding teachers of CBSE schools.

New Delhi:

CBSE has invited application for the CBSE Teachers and Principals Awards 2019. Instituted in 2000 by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the award recognizes meritorious services of outstanding teachers of CBSE schools. The award is given every year on Teacher's Day, i.e. September 5. Along with the award, selected teachers also get a cash prize of INR 50,000.

As per CBSE's notice, only a working teacher with at least 10 years of regular teaching experience in CBSE affiliated schools and working principals with 10 years of regular teaching experience and 5 years as a principal in CBSE affiliated schools are eligible for the award.

"A retired teacher or principal is not eligible for the award but those teachers or principals who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months i.e. up to 30th April in the year to which National Award/CBSE Award relates) may be considered if they fulfill all other conditions."

Teachers and Principals who applied for the award before will be eligible for award this year given they fulfill all eligibility criteria and are duly recommended by the Head of the school.

Total 61 awards will be given in 25 different categories. Principals cannot apply for category of teachers. An applicant can apply in only one category.

The last date to submit application is July 10, 2002. The link to apply for the award is available on 'CBSE Academics' website.

