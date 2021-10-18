  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Invites College, University Students To Apply For Central Scholarship Scheme

CBSE Invites College, University Students To Apply For Central Scholarship Scheme

The CBSE is inviting students to renew their applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for college and university students (CSSS).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 18, 2021 6:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Educational Institutions In Uttarakhand To Remain Closed On Monday
Road Safety: IIT Researchers Working On First-Of-Its-Kind Smart Speed Warning System
NCERT Invites Applications For Diploma Course In Guidance And Counselling
Indian Culture Always Accords Respect To Teachers- Vice President
New Delhi World Book Fair To Be Held From January 8 In Physical Form
Incorporate The Role Of Indian Traditions In Mental Health In Medical Syllabus: Mansukh Mandaviya
CBSE Invites College, University Students To Apply For Central Scholarship Scheme
CBSE invites students to renew their CSSS application
New Delhi:

The CBSE is inviting students to renew their applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for college and university students (CSSS). Students who are availing the benefits of the scholarship can renew it by November 30. Visit the official scholarship website-scholarships.gov.in to renew the application.

Fresh applicants can also apply for the CSSS scholarship till November 30. New applications are only accepted from students of following state and central school boards: Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Nagaland, Telangana, Maharashtra, CISCE, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab, Tripura Meghalaya, Kerala and Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, CBSE, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Other state applicants, will be required to wait for some time

Students applying for CSSS will be required to keep the following documents and details ready for the institutions to verify it: bank details, aadhaar card number, parental income certificate, valid mobile number, e-mail ID, caste certificate (if required), disability certificate (if required)

CSSS Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

Students can apply for the CSSS scholarship after meeting the eligibility criteria set by the authorities.

  • Students who are above 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream

  • from a particular Board of Examination in Class 12

  • Students pursuing regular course (not correspondence or distance mode)

  • Family income of the applicant should be less than Rs 8 lakh per annum

  • Not receiving any other scholarship and fee reimbursement of any kind

  • Diploma students are not eligible to avail benefit under this scheme

“All candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to institute) else the application would be treated as invalid,” read the communique shared by CBSE.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Scholarships
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Live: Board Warns About Fake Date Sheet
Live | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Live: Board Warns About Fake Date Sheet
Karnataka Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 5, Announcement Soon: Chief Minister
Karnataka Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 5, Announcement Soon: Chief Minister
MHT CET Result 2021: Students Will Get Full Marks For These Questions
MHT CET Result 2021: Students Will Get Full Marks For These Questions
DU Starts Admission Against 3rd Cut-Off list From Today; Know How To Apply
DU Starts Admission Against 3rd Cut-Off list From Today; Know How To Apply
Slum Boy Cracks JEE Advanced In Odisha
Slum Boy Cracks JEE Advanced In Odisha
.......................... Advertisement ..........................