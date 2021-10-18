CBSE Invites College, University Students To Apply For Central Scholarship Scheme

CBSE invites students to renew their CSSS application

The CBSE is inviting students to renew their applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for college and university students (CSSS). Students who are availing the benefits of the scholarship can renew it by November 30. Visit the official scholarship website-scholarships.gov.in to renew the application.

Fresh applicants can also apply for the CSSS scholarship till November 30. New applications are only accepted from students of following state and central school boards: Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Nagaland, Telangana, Maharashtra, CISCE, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab, Tripura Meghalaya, Kerala and Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, CBSE, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Other state applicants, will be required to wait for some time

Students applying for CSSS will be required to keep the following documents and details ready for the institutions to verify it: bank details, aadhaar card number, parental income certificate, valid mobile number, e-mail ID, caste certificate (if required), disability certificate (if required)

CSSS Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

Students can apply for the CSSS scholarship after meeting the eligibility criteria set by the authorities.

Students who are above 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream

from a particular Board of Examination in Class 12

Students pursuing regular course (not correspondence or distance mode)

Family income of the applicant should be less than Rs 8 lakh per annum

Not receiving any other scholarship and fee reimbursement of any kind

Diploma students are not eligible to avail benefit under this scheme

“All candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to institute) else the application would be treated as invalid,” read the communique shared by CBSE.