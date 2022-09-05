CBSE Invites Applications For Central Scholarship Scheme For College, University Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at scholarships.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) has invited applications from college and university students to apply for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS). The online application for CSSS 2022 is available online on the national scholarship portal (NSP)- scholarships.gov.in. The candidates can renew their scholarship on the portal, the first renewal for the year 2021, second for 2020, 3rd for 2019, and 4th for 2018 is also available on the portal. ALSO READ | CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard

The last date for submission of online application form for renewal and for fresh scholarship is October 31, CBSE notification mentioned. "All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions else the application would be treated as invalid," it read.

Students applying for CSSS will be required to keep the following documents ready- bank details, aadhaar card number, parental income certificate, valid mobile number, e-mail ID, caste certificate (if required), disability certificate (if required).

CSSS Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

Students need to possess above 80 per cent in the relevant stream

Family income should be less than Rs 8 lakh per annum

Diploma students can't avail benefit under the scheme.

For details on CSSS scholarship, please visit the official website- scholarships.gov.in.