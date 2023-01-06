CBSE Introduces New Skill Subjects For Class 9, 11; Adds New Skill Modules For Middle Schools

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE offers 22 skill subjects in Class 9 and Class 10 and 43 skill subjects in Class 11 and Class 12.

The CBSE has taken many initiatives for integrating Skill Education in its affiliated schools as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Over 27 lakh students of Class 9 and Class 12 are currently studying skill subjects in approximately 22,000 affiliated schools.

CBSE offers 22 skill subjects in Class 9 and Class 10 and 43 skill subjects in Class 11 and Class 12. The new skill subjects that have been introduced for Class 9 include Design Thinking and Innovation, Foundation Skills for Sciences (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology) and Electronics and Hardware. And the new skill subjects for Class 11 include Design Thinking and Innovation, Physical Activity Trainer, Land Transportation Associate and Electronics and Hardware.

Currently, CBSE is offering 33 skill modules for middle school students. All skill modules are for a duration of 12 to 15 hours. 70 per cent of the time duration will be devoted to hands-on activities and 30 per cent will be used for theory.

The schools and students are free to opt for one or more of these skill modules. These skill modules will also be made available in online self-learning mode and students can take up the classes in online mode as well. The assessment of these modules will be school-based and will preferably be project based. The assessment is to be done by the school as per the criteria provided by the board. These modules can be offered through the respective hobby clubs (if any). The schools and students are free to opt for any skill modules either at Class 6, Class 7 or Class 8.

CBSE in its circular stated, “The Scheme of Studies for the students opting for skill subjects in classes IX-X has been amended as follows: If a student studies three compulsory subjects (i.e., Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and also chooses to study a Skill subject (offered as sixth optional subject), then the aggregate of best five including two languages (Subject 1 & 2) and the best three (from subject 3, 4, 5 & 6, including Skill subject) can be considered for calculation of percentage”.

The CBSE-affiliated schools are not required to pay any fee for introducing the skill module and skill subject at any level. As per the revised affiliation Bye-laws of the board, a school does not have to apply separately for introducing any additional subjects, including skill subjects, except Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The school are required fill in the details in the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) form and provide the required details.

“For the Curriculum, Study Material/ Textbook, Sample Question Papers and Previous Years’ Question Papers of the various Skill Subjects/Modules being offered by CBSE from Classes VI – XII, please visit the ‘Skill Education’ webpage of the CBSE Academic website (Direct link: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/skill-education.html)”, the CBSE circular added.