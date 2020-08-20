  • Home
This online facility is for those schools which are already affiliated with the board and need upgrading to senior or senior secondary level due to the growth of students in higher classes.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a facility to inspect schools affiliated to the board online for the purpose of upgradation. This online facility is for those schools which are already affiliated with the board and need upgrading to senior or senior secondary level due to the growth of students in higher classes for the sessions upto 2021-22.

As per normal protocols, CBSE appoints an inspection committee for physical inspection of the schools and assess the suitability of the schools for upgradation of affiliation. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and schools being shut, the physical inspection of schools who have already applied for upgradation has become impossible.

CBSE And Virtual Inspection

The previously constituted committees, as per a CBSE statement, formed for the upgradation and wherein the physical inspections are not done yet, stands withdrawn.

Cases where the committees have conducted the inspection, but have not yet submitted the report, CBSE directs the committees and the schools to submit the report within 10 days.

Fresh inspection committees will be formed to inspect the schools virtually. CBSE will provide standard operating procedures and frequently asked questions in this regard later. However, the committee will be mandated to conduct and complete the virtual inspection within 10 days.

The statement issued by CBSE also mentions setting up a facilitation centre to address queries or problems of schools or inspection committees related to virtual inspection.

“In case of any query/clarification in conduct of VIOS [virtual inspection of schools], the stakeholders may contact on phone number(s) 014- 22527183, 22467774, 22549627 and may also send email on cbsevirtualinspection@gmait.com,” the statement read.

