CBSE Introduces Facial Recognition For Accessing Classes 10, 12 Documents

CBSE To Use Facial Recognition System For Accessing Digital Documents

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a facial recognition system for accessing digital documents on platforms like “Parniaam Manjusha” and DigiLocker. Now, candidates will be able to download their Class 10, 12 mark sheets and certificates from DigiLocker without providing AADHAR Card or mobile number.

“Using the state of the art Facial Recognition System CBSE will enable students, to download their digital academic documents of class X and XII… a live image of the student will be matched with the photograph on the CBSE admit card already stored in repository, and once successful, the certificate will be emailed to the student,” an official statement said.

CBSE has already uploaded 12 crore digital academic documents -- mark sheets, pass and migration certificates -- in DigiLocker.

“It is felt that the latest facility of Face Matching will immensely help foreign students and those who are unable to open Digi locker account for any reason such as Adhaar Card or wrong mobile numbers,” the board said.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative. CBSE, apart from the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, announces Class 10, 12 board and compartment exam results using the DigiLocker platform.

Previously, candidates were required to use phone numbers registered with CBSE and AADHAR number to check result.