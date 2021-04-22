Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE board exam: More competency-based questions from next year (representational photo)

In light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced more changes to the Classes 9 to 12 examinations for the 2021-22 academic session. In the forthcoming sessions, more competency-based questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life or unfamiliar situations will be part of the question papers of Classes 10, 12 board exams and Classes 9, 11 final exams.

NEB aims to equip students with the ability to solve problems. Assessments should focus more on the learning and development of students, test “higher-order skills” such as analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity, rather than testing their ability to memorise, the board said.

For Classes 9 and 10, the CBSE has decided to introduce a minimum of 30 per cent competency-based questions in form of Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions, source base integrated questions, etc.

Twenty per cent of the questions will be objective type and the remaining 50 per cent will be short and long answer type questions, as per the existing pattern.

For Classes 11 and 12, there will be 20 per cent competency-based questions, 20 per cent objective type questions and the remaining 60 per cent will be short and long answer type questions.

The overall marks and duration of examination will remain unchanged.

In March, 2021, CBSE released sample question papers and syllabus for the 2021-22 academic year. Students can check these documents to understand the design of the competency-based questions.

Last year, CBSE slashed syllabi of the senior classes by 30 per cent, in a bid to make up for the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the curriculum for 2021-22, those deleted chapters have been restored.