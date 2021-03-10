CBSE, Intel To Launch AI Student Community

​This will be a youth-driven platform to encourage collaborative learning, sharing and creating AI-enabled social impact solutions, CBSE said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 10, 2021 10:15 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Intel is launching AI Student Community, a platform where students can come together to learn and share their experiences.

This will be a youth-driven platform to encourage collaborative learning, sharing and creating AI-enabled social impact solutions, CBSE said.

Students from schools affiliated to CBSE and other boards will be able to register for it. Registered students will be able to learn skills related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), access learning resources, attend webinars and boot camps, participate in online challenges, etc.

To register, students can visit the CBSE website http://www.cbseacademic.nic.in/ and click on ‘AI Student Community’ tab.

“AI Student Community (AISC) has been envisaged to help build a digital-first mindset and support an AI-Ready generation. It has been designed as a youth-driven community of practice enabling collaborative learning, sharing, and creating real-life social impact AI solutions,” CBSE said.

Students who register will have access to different online and offline events, which may include learning sessions by coaches certified by Intel, talks by industry experts and leaders, etc, CBSE said.

The platform will be launched in line with National Education Policy 2020. “National Education Policy 2020 acknowledges the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and emphasizes on preparing students for an AI driven economy. The policy focuses on making education more experiential and future-oriented, building crucial skills such as data analysis, computational thinking etc. from a young age through teaching of contemporary subjects such as Artificial Intelligence,” CBSE said.

