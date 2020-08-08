  • Home
  • CBSE, Intel To Hold Capacity-Building Programme For Teachers Teaching AI In Schools

CBSE will be conducting capacity-building programmes in collaboration with Intel for teachers who would teach Artificial Intelligence in class 9 in this session.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 8, 2020 3:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

The capacity-building programme will be held in online mode through webinars.

The board will take in four batches for the programme. The programme will be held for three days for each batch.

Schools that have applied to introduce Artificial Intelligence as a skill subject in their schools from session 2020-21 onwards have to nominate their teachers for attending these webinars.

The registration link is available on the CBSE website.

The first batch will be held from August 11 to August 13, second batch will be held from August 18 to August 20, third batch will be held from September 8 to September 10, and fourth batch will be held from September 22 to September 24, 2020.

The sessions will be held on weekdays only. There is no fee for attending these programmes.

CBSE, in 2019, had announced that AI would be introduced as a skill subject for students of classes 8 and 9 and had also released the curriculum with learning outcome for the subject. In class 8th, AI will be taught as a certification course and from class 9th onward it will be taught as a regular course.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cbse Affiliated Schools cbse teacher training
