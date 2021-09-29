CBSE Improvement, Compartment Exam Results For 10th, 12th Expected Soon

CBSE Class 10, 12 improvement, compartment exam results soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of the improvement and compartment exams soon. The board held offline exams for students who wanted to improve their scores as obtained with the alternative assessment criteria and for the students who were placed in the Compartment Category. The CBSE Class 10, 12 improvements, compartment, private and patrachar exams were scheduled from August 25.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here Recommended: Explore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

Students can check their results of the improvement and compartment exams on the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The CBSE result of Class 12 private, 'patrachar' and second compartment students would be declared by September 30, the Supreme Court was informed by CBSE counsel earlier.

The official website for CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app will also host the results. CBSE pass certificates, marksheets and migration certificates also can be accessed on the DigiLocker platform.

The number of students placed under compartment in Class 10 has gone down by over 88 per cent since last year, according to CBSE data. A total of 17,636 students have been placed under compartment in Class 10.

CBSE Class 12 result 2021 was announced on July 30, for over 13 lakh students. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.37 per cent. And the CBSE Class 10 result 2021 was declared a few days later, on August 3, and the pass percentage stood at 99.04 per cent. With improvement results expected to be declared soon, the overall pass percentage is likely to increase for Class 10, 12th CBSE exams.