The term 2 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are underway. While CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective, CISCE will hold the Class 10 (ICSE) Mathematics paper and Class 12 (ISC) English Paper 2 (Literature In English).

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am and will be held for a duration of two hours till 12:30 pm. However, ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper will start at 11 am and will be held for 90 minutes duration, the ISC Class 12 English Paper 2 (Literature In English) paper will be held between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

Although the Karnataka government has declared May 2 as a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, ICSE (Mathematics) and ISC (English Paper 2 - Literature in English) examinations will be held as scheduled today across India and abroad, a CISCE statement issued on May 1 said adding that the CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 time tables were fixed as the Central Government had declared May 3 as a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

