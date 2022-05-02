  • Home
Live

CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Papers Today; Reporting Time, Key Points

CBSE Term 2, CISCE Semester 2 Exams 2022 Live: The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am. ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper will start at 11 am and will be held for 90 minutes duration, the ISC Class 12 English Paper Paper 2 (Literature In English) paper will begin at 2 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 2, 2022 10:06 am IST

CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Papers Today; Reporting Time, Key Points
Check details on CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 term 2 papers today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The term 2 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are underway. While CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective, CISCE will hold the Class 10 (ICSE) Mathematics paper and Class 12 (ISC) English Paper 2 (Literature In English).

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers. Click Here
Don't Miss: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce StudentsDownload Here.
 

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am and will be held for a duration of two hours till 12:30 pm. However, ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper will start at 11 am and will be held for 90 minutes duration, the ISC Class 12 English Paper 2 (Literature In English) paper will be held between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

Although the Karnataka government has declared May 2 as a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, ICSE (Mathematics) and ISC (English Paper 2 - Literature in English) examinations will be held as scheduled today across India and abroad, a CISCE statement issued on May 1 said adding that the CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 time tables were fixed as the Central Government had declared May 3 as a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE 2022 term 2 and CISCE 2022 semester 2 exams, important guidelines, admit card details and key points.

Live updates

Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE 2022 term 2 and CISCE 2022 semester 2 exams, paper analysis, answer key, syllabus, question papers latest news and important key points.

10:06 AM IST
May 2, 2022

CISCE Specimen Paper 2022 Class 10

In the ICSE Maths Class 10 paper, Section A will have objective-type questions, and Section B will have questions with internal choices within them.

ICSE Class 10 Maths: Syllabus

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Semester 2: Specimen Question Paper



09:58 AM IST
May 2, 2022

ICSE Semester 2 Exam Students UID

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.


09:49 AM IST
May 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 12

The Class 12 Hindi Core question paper will have seven questions. Questions as per the sample paper pattern will have internal choices within them. While Class 12 Hindi Elective paper will have two sections in the question paper and will contain nine questions in total.

Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

09:47 AM IST
May 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper

As per the CBSE sample paper Class 10 term 2 board exam 2022, the Home Science question paper will have internal choices in some questions.

Home Science Sample Paper Class 10 With Solution: Direct Link

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 10 Home Science Marking Scheme: Direct Link

09:36 AM IST
May 2, 2022

CBSE, CISCE Exams Guidelines For Students

  • Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 202 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.
  • Candidates are not allowed to carry any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, mobile phones, or wireless devices, except the correct question paper to the CISCE semester 2 exam hall. Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession any weapon, object, or instrument which may be used as a weapon during the course of the examination.
09:34 AM IST
May 2, 2022

ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022

Students will appear for the Class 12 English Paper 2 (Literature In English) paper in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 2 exams today, May 2.

09:27 AM IST
May 2, 2022

CBSE 12th Term 2 Hindi Core, Hindi Elective

The Class 12 Hindi Core question paper will have seven questions. Questions as per the sample paper pattern will have internal choices within them. While Class 12 Hindi Elective paper will have two sections in the question paper and will contain nine questions in total.

09:15 AM IST
May 2, 2022

ICSE Semester 2 Mathematics Paper At 11 AM

Students will appear for the Class 10 Mathematics paper in the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) semester 2 exams today, May 2. As per the ICSE sample paper pattern, the exams in semester 2 will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration for a total of 40 marks each. Read More

09:02 AM IST
May 2, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Paper Pattern

The CBSE Class 10 Home Science question paper in the term 2 exams, will have 13 questions. The Class 10 Home Science question paper will contain three sections. All the sections will be compulsory. While Section A will have seven questions of two marks each, Section B and Section C will have three questions each and each question will carry three marks and four marks respectively.

As per the CBSE sample paper Class 10 term 2 board exam 2022, the Home Science question paper will have internal choices in some questions.

09:00 AM IST
May 2, 2022

CBSE 12 Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective term 2 exams will be held today, May 2. 

08:58 AM IST
May 2, 2022

CBSE Board Exam 2022

The CBSE will conduct the Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective term 2 exams today, May 2. As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the exams in term 2 will be held for two hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm for a total of 40 marks each. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.

ISC Exams ICSE board exams cbse board exam 2022
ISC Exams ICSE board exams cbse board exam 2022
