CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Today
CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: CBSE term 2 Class 12 Sociology paper and CISCE ICSE semester 2 10th Hindi papers will be held today, May 6, 2022. Keep following this blog for the latest updates on CBSE , ICSE board exam analysis.
CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the CBSE term 2 Class 12 Sociology paper on Friday, May 6, while the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE semester 2 10th Hindi paper. The CBSE term 2 exam 2022 for Class 12 will be held from 10:30 am to 12 pm, and ICE 10th exam will be of 90 minutes starting at 2 pm.
Both the CBSE 12th Sociology and ICSE Hindi paper will contain 40 marks. As per the CBSE term 2 Sociology sample paper, the question paper will have four sections -- A, B, C and D with 14 total questions. While two questions will be one-mark source-based questions, seven questions will be two-mark very short answer type questions, three questions will be four marks short answer type questions and the two remaining questions will be six mark long answer type questions.
Both the CBSE, ICSE exam will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE Updates: Term 2 Class 12 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Today. Check exam analysis, question papers, date sheet, timetable, syllabus and more updates here.
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam To Begin In 15 Minutes
CBSE term 2 Class 12 Sociology exam will start in 15 minutes.
ICSE Hindi Class 10 2022: Key Points
- Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they are required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and use sanitiser.
- Carry the ISC semester 2 hall ticket and reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.
- Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.
CBSE 10th Exam Timing
The CBSE 12th exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students will get an additional reading time to read the question paper.
12th CBSE Board Exam 2022
CBSE 12 Exam Date 2022
CBSE will conduct the term 2 Class 12 Sociology exam on Friday, May 6, 2022.
ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Paper
In the ICSE Class 10 Hindi question paper, there will be two sections -- Section A and Section B. While Section A, as per the ICSE Hindi specimen question paper will comprise 20 marks, Section B will be held for the remaining 20 marks. Both the sections will have questions with internal choices within them.
Cbse.gov.in 2022 Changes In CBSE Exam Pattern
Earlier held as a single board exam, the board to consider the grievances faced during Covid, decided to hold the exams in two terms. The first term CBSE board exam was held on November-December 2021, while the next term exam for the CBSE Class 10, 12 students is being held now. However, while releasing the 2022-23 syllabus, the board has not bifurcated the syllabus, hinting that there wont be any two-term exam in the next academic session.
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam Timing
Exam start time: 10:30 am
Question paper reading time: 15 minutes
Exam end time: 12:30 pm
Total exam duration: 2 hours
ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Exam Guidelines
As per the ICSE Hindi specimen question paper pattern, the exams in semester 2 will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration for a total of 40 marks each. 10 minutes of reading time will also be allotted to the students to read the Hindi question paper. The semester 2 ICSE Class 10 exams started on April 25 and will continue till May 23.
Hindi Class 10 ICSE 2022
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Sociology
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Sociology exam will be held today, May 6, 2022. Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle.