Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on CBSE Class 12 Sociology, ICSE Hindi Paper term 2 exams

CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the CBSE term 2 Class 12 Sociology paper on Friday, May 6, while the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE semester 2 10th Hindi paper. The CBSE term 2 exam 2022 for Class 12 will be held from 10:30 am to 12 pm, and ICE 10th exam will be of 90 minutes starting at 2 pm.



Both the CBSE 12th Sociology and ICSE Hindi paper will contain 40 marks. As per the CBSE term 2 Sociology sample paper, the question paper will have four sections -- A, B, C and D with 14 total questions. While two questions will be one-mark source-based questions, seven questions will be two-mark very short answer type questions, three questions will be four marks short answer type questions and the two remaining questions will be six mark long answer type questions.



Both the CBSE, ICSE exam will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.