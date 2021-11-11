CBSE, ICSE Term 1 Exams: Students Move Supreme Court; Demand Exams In Hybrid Mode

CBSE, ICSE students move Supreme Court, want term 1 exams to be held in hybrid mode

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India by the students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10, 12 exams. The students filing the petition are against offline-only mode for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams and seeks direction to hold the term 1 exams in hybrid mode - a mix of both online and offline.

The plea says that continuous exposure through offline exams will "sharply" increase the risk of Covid infection and it is violation of Right to Health.

The option of online exams, the plea says will facilitate social distancing, and will reduce strain on logistical constraints.