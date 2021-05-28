CBSE, ICSE Class 12th board exams decision soon (representational image)

CBSE, ICSE, State Board 12th Exam LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court of India has adjourned hearings of the Class 12th board exam matter until Monday, May 31. The plea sought for cancelling the Class 12th exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) for the 2020-21 batch was filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma. Get quick latest updates about 12th board exams through SMS/E-mail. Click here to Subscribe.

A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has also been filed in the Supreme Court against the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams on May 18. Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala, said in his petition that scrapping exams will be an unfair decision for students.

“Class 12 exam is an integral part of the life of a student and important for admission to higher educational institutions….” the petition said.

The petition, filed by Mr Joseph, is opposed to the previous plea filed in the Supreme Court by Advocate Mamta Sharma.

As per reports, Indira Rajan, Secretary General of National Council of CBSE Schools said: “We feel that the exam has to be conducted even if it's delayed, probably even by using alternative examination patterns.”

“A decision to hold the exams will resolve the anxiety of both the students and parents. Many of them were eagerly awaiting entry into good-quality professional institutions,” the Secretary General added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been reviewing the situation arising out of COVID-19 and will decide on holding the Class 12 board exams on June 1. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday had asked states to send suggestions on 12th final exams and said a decision will be taken at the earliest.

While states like Chhatisgarh have already announced 12th board exam schedule, Uttar Pradesh said the decision on Class 12 exams will be taken by the end of this month. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said the state will decide on HSC exams in a week.