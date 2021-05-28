12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Postponed; Decision Likely On Monday
CBSE, ICSE, State Board 12th Exam LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court of India has adjourned the hearing of the Class 12th board exam matter until Monday, May 31. The plea, filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma, sought direction to 'cancel the Class 12th exams' of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) for the 2020-21 batch. Get quick latest updates about 12th board exams through SMS/E-mail. Click here to Subscribe.
A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court against the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams on May 18. Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala, said in his petition that scrapping exams will be an unfair decision for students.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday had asked states to send suggestions on the 12th final exams and said a decision will be taken at the earliest. The CBSE Class 12 board exam dates, schedule, and paper format are likely to be announced on June 1.
While states like Chhatisgarh have already announced the 12th board exam time table, UP Board said the decision on Class 12 exams will be taken by May-end. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said the state will decide on HSC exams in a week. Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Assam are in favour of conducting Class 12th Board exams. Delhi and Jharkhand are against the idea of exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Live updates
Class 12th Exams 2021 Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board will announce a decision on whether to conduct the Class 12th exams or keep the examinations on hold in the first week of June.
Board Exams 2021: State Board To Decide On Their Exams
The Union Government, in its meeting on Sunday, May 23, has allowed the states to take a call on holding the exams as per the prevailing situations in the respective states. The states were required to send 'detailed suggestion' to the centre by Tuesday, May 25.
The Supreme Court has adjourned the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) till Monday, May 31. The plea had also sought an alternative "objective methodology" to arrive at the Class 12 result within a specific timeframe.
National Council Of CBSE Schools
As per reports, Indira Rajan, Secretary General of National Council of CBSE Schools said: “We feel that the exam has to be conducted even if it's delayed, probably even by using alternative examination patterns.”
“A decision to hold the exams will resolve the anxiety of both the students and parents. Many of them were eagerly awaiting entry into good-quality professional institutions,” the Secretary General added.
Bihar Education Minister In Favour Of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams
Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that CBSE Class 12 exams should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life. The minister, however, said examinations cannot be conducted in the pandemic situation but CBSE should announce a tentative date sheet.
CBSE board exam date 2021 Class 12
An "informed, collaborative" decision on the Class 12 board exam 2021 will be taken at the earliest, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Sunday after a high-level meet. Ramesh Pokhriyal will also announce CBSE Class 12 board exam dates, exam format on June 1.
CBSE Class 10th Exam: FAQs
CBSE has answered some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on policy for the tabulation of marks for Class 10 board exams 2021 based on the internal assessments conducted by schools.
Answers to questions including how the board will evaluate the students of the cancelled Class 10th exams, what if students are not satisfied with the board's evaluation process are provided.
Read FAQs here.
Kerala To Resume Online Classes For Students From June 1
Kerala government on Thursday announced that the online classes for school students in the state will resume from June 1.
West Bengal Board Exam 2021
West Bengal government on Thursday announced that the WBBSE examination in the state will be conducted in July and August from home centres.
CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 Latest News
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inclined to conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 between July 15 and August 26, 2021. However, during the meet, the board also suggested that students who miss the exams in the first phase due to reasons associated with COVID-19 will be allowed to take the exams again.
UP Board Exam Date 2020 Class 12
The final decision on UP Board Class 10, 12 exams is expected this week. “We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies, and allocated 8,513 centers to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM and final decision will likely be taken by end of this month,” UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma had earlier said.
Class 12th CBSE board
Class 12th CBSE board exams were scheduled to start on May 4 and continue till June 14, 2021. The CBSE while announcing the Class 12 postponement news, had said that the board will review the situation and take a decision on June 1.
"Informed, Collaborative" Decision On Class 12 Board Exam Likely Soon
After the over-two-hour meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday said an "informed, collaborative" decision on the Class 12 board exam will be taken at the earliest.
Jharkhand To Promote Students Of Classes 9 To 11 Without Exams
JAC Board Exam News 2021: The Jharkhand Government has decided to promote the students of Class 9 to Class 11 to the next classes without exams considering the ongoing Covid situation.
Class 12 Board Exams To Be Held In July, Class 10 Tests In August: Mamata Banerjee
WB Board exams 2021 will be held at home centres and only for compulsory subjects. A detailed announcement will be made by Education Minister Bratya Basu on WB Madhyamik, HS Board exams.
Telangana Postpones Intermediate Practical Exams
TSBIE has postponed TS Inter practical exams for second-year students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The TS Inter practical exams were scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7.
The Supreme Court has adjourned the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to Monday. The plea had also sought an alternative "objective methodology" to arrive at the Class 12 result within a specific timeframe.
The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on May 31 a plea seeking directions to cancel Class 12 examinations in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.