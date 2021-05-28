CBSE, ICSE Class 12th board exams decision soon (representational image)

CBSE, ICSE, State Board 12th Exam LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court of India has adjourned the hearing of the Class 12th board exam matter until Monday, May 31. The plea, filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma, sought direction to 'cancel the Class 12th exams' of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) for the 2020-21 batch. Get quick latest updates about 12th board exams through SMS/E-mail. Click here to Subscribe.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) Click here to start your application.



A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court against the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams on May 18. Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala, said in his petition that scrapping exams will be an unfair decision for students.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday had asked states to send suggestions on the 12th final exams and said a decision will be taken at the earliest. The CBSE Class 12 board exam dates, schedule, and paper format are likely to be announced on June 1.

While states like Chhatisgarh have already announced the 12th board exam time table, UP Board said the decision on Class 12 exams will be taken by May-end. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said the state will decide on HSC exams in a week. Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Assam are in favour of conducting Class 12th Board exams. Delhi and Jharkhand are against the idea of exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.