CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates

CBSE, ICSE, State board exams dates

CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed. Class 10 board results will be prepared on the basis of objective criterion developed by the board. Class 12 students will be given a fresh date sheet before the beginning of the papers.

Recommended: Are you prepared for JEE 2021? Take Aakash Digital FREE Online JEE Main Mock Test. Start Test.

However earlier this month, CBSE had said the board will take all the necessary precautions to conduct these exams safely and there is no announcement of postponement.

During the interaction with the education ministers and board officials, Prime Minister will discuss how the exams will be conducted amidst the pandemic and likely to address queries about the upcoming CBSE and other board exams dates and mode of exams.

The final decision on the CBSE Board exams can be expected today. Several students, academicians, and politicians have demanded the cancellation of board exams amid growing COVID-19 numbers.