  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
Live

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates

The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed. Class 10 board results will be prepared on the basis of objective criterion developed by the board. Class 12 students will be given a fresh date sheet before the beginning of the papers.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 14, 2021 1:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Chief Minister Writes To Centre To Postpone Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
CBSE Board Exams: PM Modi To Meet Education Minister, Key Officials Today
PM Modi To Meet Education Minister, Officials Today To Discuss CBSE Board Exams
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Education Minister Manish Sisodia Appeal Centre To Cancel Board Exams
CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper, Revised Syllabus
'Do The Right Thing': Priyanka Gandhi Urges Prime Minister, Education Minister To Cancel CBSE Exams
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
CBSE, ICSE, State board exams dates
New Delhi:

CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed. Class 10 board results will be prepared on the basis of objective criterion developed by the board. Class 12 students will be given a fresh date sheet before the beginning of the papers.

Recommended: Are you prepared for JEE 2021? Take Aakash Digital FREE Online JEE Main Mock Test. Start Test.

However earlier this month, CBSE had said the board will take all the necessary precautions to conduct these exams safely and there is no announcement of postponement.

During the interaction with the education ministers and board officials, Prime Minister will discuss how the exams will be conducted amidst the pandemic and likely to address queries about the upcoming CBSE and other board exams dates and mode of exams.

The final decision on the CBSE Board exams can be expected today. Several students, academicians, and politicians have demanded the cancellation of board exams amid growing COVID-19 numbers.

Live updates

CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed. Class 10 board results will be prepared on the basis of objective criterion developed by the board. Class 12 students will be given a fresh date sheet before the beginning of the papers.

01:57 PM IST
April 14, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Postponed

Class 12 board exams have been postponed. The COVID-19 situation will be reviewed and then a decision will be taken



01:56 PM IST
April 14, 2021

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled

CBSE Class 10 board exams stands cancelled

01:49 PM IST
April 14, 2021

CBSE Official Advises Students To Study, Not Believe On Rumours

CBSE’s controller of exam Dr Bhardwaj recently advised students to continue their preparation and not to believe in rumours. “We will not leave any stone unturned for the students...focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumor and false pretense,” he had said.

01:40 PM IST
April 14, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Writes To Centre To Postpone Classes 10, 12 Board Exams

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that, “Have written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ seeking postponement of CBSE and ICSE Board examinations in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. Request the Government of India for an early decision in this regard”.

01:38 PM IST
April 14, 2021

CBSE Board Exams Students Request To Cancel Paper

CBSE Board Exams students of Classes 10 and 12 have taken to microblogging site Twitter to request to cancel the board exams scheduled to begin on May 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country. 

01:35 PM IST
April 14, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Calls To Cancel CBSE Board Exams

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that, "I request the Government of India again not to unheard the voice of the future of India. Cancel the CBSE board examinations". 

01:32 PM IST
April 14, 2021

CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Education Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  is holding a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Secretary and other important officials today to discuss the issue of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Classes 10 and 12 students.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Postponed, Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Postponed, Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled
If Inner Strength Is Combined With Institutional Strength, Youth Can Achieve Anything: PM Modi
If Inner Strength Is Combined With Institutional Strength, Youth Can Achieve Anything: PM Modi
JAM Admission Forms To Be Released On April 20
JAM Admission Forms To Be Released On April 20
India's National Education Policy Is Futuristic: PM Modi
India's National Education Policy Is Futuristic: PM Modi
Punjab Chief Minister Writes To Centre To Postpone Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
Punjab Chief Minister Writes To Centre To Postpone Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................