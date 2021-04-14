CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed. Class 10 board results will be prepared on the basis of objective criterion developed by the board. Class 12 students will be given a fresh date sheet before the beginning of the papers.
CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed. Class 10 board results will be prepared on the basis of objective criterion developed by the board. Class 12 students will be given a fresh date sheet before the beginning of the papers.
Recommended: Are you prepared for JEE 2021? Take Aakash Digital FREE Online JEE Main Mock Test. Start Test.
However earlier this month, CBSE had said the board will take all the necessary precautions to conduct these exams safely and there is no announcement of postponement.
During the interaction with the education ministers and board officials, Prime Minister will discuss how the exams will be conducted amidst the pandemic and likely to address queries about the upcoming CBSE and other board exams dates and mode of exams.
The final decision on the CBSE Board exams can be expected today. Several students, academicians, and politicians have demanded the cancellation of board exams amid growing COVID-19 numbers.
Live updates
CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed. Class 10 board results will be prepared on the basis of objective criterion developed by the board. Class 12 students will be given a fresh date sheet before the beginning of the papers.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Postponed
Class 12 board exams have been postponed. The COVID-19 situation will be reviewed and then a decision will be taken
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled
CBSE Class 10 board exams stands cancelled
CBSE Official Advises Students To Study, Not Believe On Rumours
CBSE’s controller of exam Dr Bhardwaj recently advised students to continue their preparation and not to believe in rumours. “We will not leave any stone unturned for the students...focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumor and false pretense,” he had said.
Punjab Chief Minister Writes To Centre To Postpone Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that, “Have written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ seeking postponement of CBSE and ICSE Board examinations in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. Request the Government of India for an early decision in this regard”.
CBSE Board Exams Students Request To Cancel Paper
CBSE Board Exams students of Classes 10 and 12 have taken to microblogging site Twitter to request to cancel the board exams scheduled to begin on May 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Calls To Cancel CBSE Board Exams
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that, "I request the Government of India again not to unheard the voice of the future of India. Cancel the CBSE board examinations".
CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Education Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Secretary and other important officials today to discuss the issue of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Classes 10 and 12 students.