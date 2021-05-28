Updates from different states on class 12 exams

After the Union Government has announced that the Class 12th board exams will be conducted compulsorily, several states have started announcing either the pattern in which board exams will be held or their tentative dates. Many others including Delhi, Punjab and Jharkhand have shown dissent. During a virtual meet on Sunday, May 23, the Centre has proposed two modes of exams -- first Class 12th board exams in only 19 "major subjects" and the second to hold the board exams in schools in a different pattern.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) Click here to start your application.



The Supreme Court of India, today, on May 28, has adjourned hearing of the Class 12th board exam matter until Monday, May 31. The plea sought for cancelling the Class 12th exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) for the 2020-21 batch was filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma. The plea had also sought an alternative "objective methodology" to arrive at the Class 12 result within a specific timeframe.

Updates From States On Class 12th Exams

WBBSE Class 12th Exams

West Bengal WBBSE 12th exams will be held in the last week of July, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. "We have decided to hold the secondary (Madhyamik) and higher secondary (Uccho Madhyamik) examinations... adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols," Ms Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

The Class 12th WBBSE examinations will be held at home centres and only for compulsory subjects, she said, adding, a detailed announcement on West Bengal Uccho Madhyamil will be made by Education Minister Bratya Basu.

UP Class 12 Board Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday, May 26, has said that the final decision on UP Board Class 12 exam dates will be announced by the end of this month.

“We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies, and allocated 8,513 centers to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM and final decision will likely be taken by end of this month,” Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said.

Delhi Board Class 12 Exams

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday reiterated his demand of "vaccination or cancellation" in his suggestions sent to the Central government on conducting Class 12 board exams. Mr Sisodia, also Delhi's Education Minister, recommended the tabulation of results taking into account the marks students scored in Class 10, Class 11 and assessment during Class 12 so far.

Punjab PSEB Exams

On similar lines, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday asked the Centre to ensure vaccination of Class 12 students before taking a decision on holding board exams 2021.

GSHSEB Class 12th Exams

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct Class 12th board exams for Science and General streams from July 1 with all COVID-19 protocols in place, the state government announced on Tuesday.

HBSE 12th Class Board Exams

As per reports, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday said that the board is ready to hold the Class 12th exams between June 15 and June 20.

MPBSE Class 12th Exams

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board will announce a decision on whether to conduct the Class 12th exams or keep the examinations on hold in the first week of June.

Jharkhand Class 12 Exams

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said holding the Class 12th board exams in the state would not be appropriate in the wake of the present COVID-19 situation.

Maharashtra 12th HSC Exams

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the option for the “non-examination route” for Class 12 will be examined for the students of Class 12 Maharashtra HSC board.