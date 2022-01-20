  • Home
  • Education
  • Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
Live

Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET

Board Exam 2022 Live: Follow this blog for latest news on JEE Main 2022, NTA NEET UG 2022, school reopening and 2022 board exams including CBSE term 2.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 20, 2022 2:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download CBSE 10th, 12th Results
Updates On CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates; Here’s What We Know About Class 10, 12 Datesheets
Board Exams 2022: Updates On Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Term 1 Results, Status On School Closure
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Know Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Know About Evaluation Process
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: List Of Websites For CBSE Class 10, 12 Results
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
Latest updates on JEE, NEET UG, school reopening (representational image)
New Delhi:

With no update on JEE Main and NEET UG application till now, students are demanding an update. Also, the CBSE, CISCE and other board exams which are holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session are yet to announce an update on the second term exams. A few more boards including Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Assam have released the 2022 board exam dates.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Also, several cities and states including Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal have announced the closure of schools considering the rise in Covid cases in the country including the Omicron variant.

The boards which the term 1 exams in December 2021, including the CISCE and CBSE boards, are yet to release the Class 10, 12 term 1 score cards.

Follow this blog for latest news on JEE Main 2022, NTA NEET UG 2022, school reopening and 2022 board exams including CBSE term 2.

Live updates

Board Exam 2022 Live: Follow this blog for latest news on JEE Main 2022, NTA NEET UG 2022, school reopening and 2022 board exams including CBSE term 2.

02:05 PM IST
Jan. 20, 2022

MP Board Exam News Today

The MP board will start the pre-board exams for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 from January 20. The MPBSE pre-board exams will be held in ‘Take Home Exam’ mode.



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
01:47 PM IST
Jan. 20, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result: Where To Check

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22: When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.

01:41 PM IST
Jan. 20, 2022

NTA NEET UG 2022 Update

National Testing Agency is expected to announce National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam dates soon. Information related to these exams will be available at nta.ac.in and registration will be on the NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.

01:35 PM IST
Jan. 20, 2022

Maharashtra Schools Reopening Date

Maharashtra schools for students of classes 1 to 12 will reopen from January 24, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said today.

Read More

01:31 PM IST
Jan. 20, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Dates

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam dates soon. Information related to these exams will be available at nta.ac.in and registration will be one on the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Read More

01:20 PM IST
Jan. 20, 2022

10th Board Exam Date CBSE

The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE term 2 datesheets are released, the students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

Read More

Click here for more Education News
School Opening IIT JEE Main NEET UG Preparation cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-12 From Jan 24: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-12 From Jan 24: Varsha Gaikwad
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Pronounces Its Reason To Retain Old Reservation Criteria
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Pronounces Its Reason To Retain Old Reservation Criteria
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download CBSE 10th, 12th Results
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download CBSE 10th, 12th Results
Updates On CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates; Here’s What We Know About Class 10, 12 Datesheets
Updates On CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates; Here’s What We Know About Class 10, 12 Datesheets
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Last Date To Apply For PPC 2022 Today; More Than 9.35 Lakh Students Register So Far
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Last Date To Apply For PPC 2022 Today; More Than 9.35 Lakh Students Register So Far
.......................... Advertisement ..........................