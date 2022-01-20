Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
Board Exam 2022 Live: Follow this blog for latest news on JEE Main 2022, NTA NEET UG 2022, school reopening and 2022 board exams including CBSE term 2.
With no update on JEE Main and NEET UG application till now, students are demanding an update. Also, the CBSE, CISCE and other board exams which are holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session are yet to announce an update on the second term exams. A few more boards including Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Assam have released the 2022 board exam dates.
Also, several cities and states including Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal have announced the closure of schools considering the rise in Covid cases in the country including the Omicron variant.
The boards which the term 1 exams in December 2021, including the CISCE and CBSE boards, are yet to release the Class 10, 12 term 1 score cards.
Live updates
MP Board Exam News Today
The MP board will start the pre-board exams for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 from January 20. The MPBSE pre-board exams will be held in ‘Take Home Exam’ mode.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Where To Check
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22: When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.
NTA NEET UG 2022 Update
National Testing Agency is expected to announce National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam dates soon. Information related to these exams will be available at nta.ac.in and registration will be on the NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Date
Maharashtra schools for students of classes 1 to 12 will reopen from January 24, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said today.
JEE Main 2022 Dates
The National Testing Agency is expected to announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam dates soon. Information related to these exams will be available at nta.ac.in and registration will be one on the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Read More
10th Board Exam Date CBSE
The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE term 2 datesheets are released, the students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.