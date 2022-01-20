Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET

Latest updates on JEE, NEET UG, school reopening (representational image)

With no update on JEE Main and NEET UG application till now, students are demanding an update. Also, the CBSE, CISCE and other board exams which are holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session are yet to announce an update on the second term exams. A few more boards including Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Assam have released the 2022 board exam dates.

Also, several cities and states including Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal have announced the closure of schools considering the rise in Covid cases in the country including the Omicron variant.

The boards which the term 1 exams in December 2021, including the CISCE and CBSE boards, are yet to release the Class 10, 12 term 1 score cards.

