Class 10, 12 exams of CBSE, ICSE Boards cancelled, Supreme Court was informed today.

Class 10 and Class 12 exams to be held from July 1 in schools across India have been cancelled, education board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court today. Students will be graded on the basis of their last three tests or given an option to appear for exams when the situation is conducive, the board said. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE, which conducts ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 exams have also informed the top court today that the Council is ready to cancel the exams and students will be graded on internal assessments. The court also asked for clarity on exams organised by state education boards.





CBSE, ICSE exams cancelled: 10 points







1. The Supreme Court asked the CBSE when it would declare the results of the internal assessment and conduct the exams later for those who opt in. The board told the Supreme Court that it has come up with an evaluation scheme where Class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of their last three exams.

2. Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have conveyed their inability to conduct examinations in the coronavirus crisis, the court was told.

3. Seeking a clarification on the new academic year, the Supreme Court said that it can start in September only if board results are announced in August. The CBSE said that students can apply for internal assessment and results will be announced soon. The board also said that academic year will be shifted for the 2020-21 session.

4. The option of re-examination would not be available to the ICSE Board students -- neither Class 10, nor Class 12. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) however told the bench, which comprised Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, that it will not be giving re-examination option to students of Class X and XII and the results would be declared on the basis of past performances.

5. The ICSE Board has said it would broadly follow the government's decision on CBSE exams, reported news agency PTI.

6. Parents of students, who had filed the petition, told the Supreme Court that several entrance exams are also pending and sought an intervention. However, the top court refused to deal with the issue at this stage.

7. Asking about the exams conducted by state boards, the Supreme Court told the central government to come up with a time-frame for a conclusive decision.

8. The Supreme Court said it will take up the case again on Friday and asked the CBSE to file a revised draft of its order.

9. Over 8.40 lakh students appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam in Karnataka on Thursday, with COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on the number per classroom being enforced by the authorities. The government had decided to conduct the examination ignoring the opposition's appeal to put them on hold till the coronavirus is brought under total control. Both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are underway currently in Rajasthan.

10. States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Chhattisgarh had earlier decided to promote students without conducting the remaining exams. Meanwhile, West Bengal has said that the government is "keeping watch on the emerging situation" on the HS exams for remaining papers scheduled on July 2, July 6 and July 8.

(With PTI Inputs)