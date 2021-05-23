Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal's Meeting Today To Decide On Class 12, Entrance Exams

Union ministers will meet today to discuss the issue of pending board and entrance exams

Union ministers will meet today to discuss the issue of pending Class 12th board and entrance exams. The high-level meeting to be attended by four union ministers, state education ministers, and secretaries of education ministries will likely address the issue of Class 12 board exams, and entrance exams for professional courses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

While announcing the virtual meeting, Mr Pokhriyal has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders - students, parents, teachers and others through Twitter.

Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers.

The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in a letter written to the states and UTs.