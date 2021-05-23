Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal's Meeting Today To Decide On Class 12, Entrance Exams
Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: The high-level meeting to be attended by four union ministers, state education ministers, and secretaries of education ministries will likely address the issue of Class 12 board exams, and entrance exams for professional courses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The high-level meeting to be attended by four union ministers, state education ministers, and secretaries of education ministries will likely address the issue of Class 12 board exams, and entrance exams for professional courses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.
While announcing the virtual meeting, Mr Pokhriyal has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders - students, parents, teachers and others through Twitter.
Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers.
The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in a letter written to the states and UTs.
Live updates
Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Manish Sisodia Invites Suggestions For Meeting With Union Ministers
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had sought the opinion of teachers, parents and students before the Union Ministers' meeting today.
Centre Govt. has invited all education ministers to discuss possibilities to conduct 12th Board & entrance exams.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 22, 2021
I would request teachers/parents/students to give suggestions here, so that best decision can be made considering the future of our students.
Union Ministers’ Meeting On Board, Entrance Exams Today
The issue of Class 12 board and entrance exams for professional courses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be discussed today in a high-level meeting among four union ministers, state education ministers, and education ministries secretaries.