CBSE Result: How To Obtain Marksheet, Pass Certificate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issues marksheet and pass certificate to Class 10 and Class 12 students. These documents are provided to students after the exam results are declared.

Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 4, 2020 10:32 pm IST

For this year's exams, CBSE will release the result by July 15.
New Delhi:

CBSE issues both hard copy and online copy of the documents.

Schools provide the hard copy of the mark sheet and pass certificate to students which are issued to them by the CBSE. Usually schools issue the certificates 10-15 days after the declaration of the result. Students have to contact their respective schools for details on when the certificates will be issued to them.

CBSE also provides the pass certificate and mark sheet through DigiLocker. DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme and it aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

DigiLocker had partnered with CBSE in 2019 to provide digital certificates to students.

Students receive their DigiLocker username through SMS on the mobile number registered with CBSE. Those students who did not receive the SMS with credentials or else do not have access to the mobile number registered with CBSE, can still get the digital certificates by signing up on DigiLocker.

As per official data received, in 2019 approximately 3 Crore students have downloaded their academic awards from this repository.

For this year's exams, CBSE will release the result by July 15.

