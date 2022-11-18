CBSE Hosts 28th Edition Of Sahodaya Schools Conference; Launches Practice Books, Item Banks

Image credit: Official Press Release CBSE Sahodaya School Conference 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education hosted the CBSE Sahodaya School Conference today, November 18, 2022. The theme of the conference is 'Education 4.0-Reinventing Education 2030 and Beyond'. The principals from over 800 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and abroad, academics and senior officers of the board are participating in this two-day conference which will dwell upon various themes such as community school partnership, schooling versus education, technology for education, artificial intelligence in education, building learning communities, leadership, creative learning and capacity building of teachers.

The inaugural session of the conference began with the address of the CBSE, chairperson, Nidhi Chhibber highlighting the roles and responsibilities of school principals and administrators in realizing the objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and making schools future ready.

The first day of the conference saw the launch of various publications by the chairperson including a conference souvenir consisting of a compilation of the best probable practices received from different schools across the country in the area of curriculum, pedagogy, capacity building of teachers, school leadership, school community partnership and use of technology.

As per NEP 2020 recommendations, CBSE has developed a ‘School Quality Assessment and Assurance (SQAA)’ Framework based on seven domains covering all the aspects of school functioning and can be useful as a tool for accomplishing individual and institutional excellence. Practice books for Science and Mathematics have been developed for students of Class 9 and Class 10 to strengthen skills and apply concepts to real-life situations to draw inferences.

CBSE has designed and developed competency-focused practice questions aligned to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum in the subjects of English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for Class 10 students to test their conceptual understanding and applications.

Structured Assessment For Analysing Learning (SAFAL) assessment frameworks for Classes 3, 5 and 8 were also launched today in the subjects of language (English and Hindi), Mathematics, Environmental Studies and Science. These include domains, strands, competencies, and define learning outcomes at various proficiency levels.

Pradhanacharya Yojna for Growth has been designed in view of the important role of the principals in the effective implementation of NEP 2020 in CBSE schools and covers various themes such as innovative pedagogy, competency-focused education, experiential learning, art-integrated learning, storytelling and sports integrated learning, systemic reforms through initiatives such as SAFAL, HPC, SQAA and competency-based assessments, and other topics like peer education and life skills, inclusive education, environmental education, pedagogy leadership and expectations from principals.

A number of skill modules for Classes 6 to 8 on travel and tourism, marketing, media, beauty and wellness, design thinking and innovation were also launched today along with new modules for Class 9 to Class 12 in library and information sciences, cost accounting, early childhood care and education.

Finally, the board launched Positive Parenting – A Ready Reckoner, a handbook consisting of curated posts on COVID challenges and including topics such as mental and emotional wellness of children, parenting the pre-teens, gender equality and child abuse protection, children with special needs, online learning for parents among others.