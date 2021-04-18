CBSE To Host Wild Wisdom Global Challenge For Classes 6-9, Last Date To Register Is August 31

CBSE to host wild wisdom global challenge for classes 6-9

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will host ‘Wild Wisdom Global Challenge’ in association with the World Wide Fund (WWF) for students of Classes 6 to 9. It will be a national-level quiz competition for school students to test their knowledge on wildlife and natural diversity. CBSE had started the registration process from April 5. The last date to register for the online competition is August 31. The registration fee is Rs 20 to be paid at the official website of the WWF wwfindia.org.

The competition will have two levels. The school students will be selected to participate in the national-level competition. Those who qualify the first stage will participate in the international-level competition. The national-level event will take place in October and the international level event will be held in December.

CBSE said that the aim of the quiz competition is “to instill a sense of concern for the natural world and inspire our students to demonstrate their concern for conservation”.

Unlike the previous years, this year the annual quiz event will be held in online mode due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The students will have to directly register themselves with WWF and no record has to be sent to CBSE.

In case of any queries, the students can contact WWF helpline at 011-41504790 or 9958982352 or email at wildwisdom@wwfindia.com.

CBSE has also been conducting 'Ganga Quest 2021’. The event will conclude May 8. The final live round of Ganga Quest will be held on June 5 which marks World Environment Day, and the winners will be announced on June 20 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.