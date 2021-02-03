CBSE To Host Junior Skills Championship For School Students

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the first edition of Junior Skills Championship 2021. The aim of the championship is to enhance technical and vocational education (TVET) at the school-level. The championship will be held virtually this year and will be focussed on helping the students identify their skills and make informed decisions regarding their career. The students can register for the Junior Skills Championship 2021 till February 19, 2021.

Direct link to register for Junior Skills Championship

The students of Classes 6 to 12 studying in more than 25,000 CBSE-affiliated CBSE schools will be participating in the championship. This will help them to prepare for the World Skills Championship. The schools can submit bulk entries of their students. The final screening and selection of the students will be done by NSDC.

The two-month long championship will have various activities including skill competitions for schools, career counselling webinars, digital seminars and panel discussions, online boot camps and roundtable conference of academicians and corporates leading up to the final national competition to be held in April 2021.

Different levels of championship

The Junior Skills Championship will be conducted at four levels - Screening, Qualifying, Semi-Final and Final.

Due to COVID situation, the first three levels of championship will be organised online, and the finale is proposed to be conducted on-ground in Delhi.

The competition levels will further be classified in three groups:

Group 1 will include Class 6 to Class 8

Group 2 will include Class 9 to Class 10

Group 3 will include Class 11 to Class 12

Skills required for championship

The participating students will be judged on the basis of 10 skills including-

Group 2 and group 3

Web technologies , IT Software Solutions for Business, visual Merchandising, graphic Design, fashion Technology, mobile robotics, and innovative business ideas.

Group 1,2 and 3

Painting and decorating and digital photography

Group 3

Solar energy

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship lauded the initiative and said, “the introduction of skill training at school level can play a pivotal role in providing lifelong learning opportunities to the children and enhance their prospects of sustainable livelihood in the future”.

“As we continue the journey of making India the ‘Skill Capital of the World’, now is the time to commence initiatives from our schools, to build the right knowledge, awareness and skill sets from the foundational years, it added.

Highlighting the importance of this championship for teachers, CBSE said that, “it will help us empower teachers to integrate skill development at school level to train an agile workforce for jobs of the future”.

Various private entities have collaborated with the CBSE to help conduct the championship.

The event has been designed on the basis of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) to focus on the integration of vocational courses in the school curriculum.