CBSE Honours 22 Teachers For Excellence In Teaching And School Leadership

22 teachers and principals of CBSE affiliated schools have been affiliated today

The Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi today felicitated 22 teachers and principals of CBSE affiliated schools in and outside India for demonstrating ‘Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership’. The 22 awardees are primary, middle, secondary, and senior secondary level teachers, “who have not only contributed with their innovative practices but also stood the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured uninterrupted teaching in online modes and reached out to students,” the CBSE official statement read.

Each award consists of a merit certificate, a shawl, and an amount of Rs 50,000.

The awards for the year 2020-21 were given in an online ceremony in the presence of Anita Karwal Secretary (SE&L), Manoj Ahuja, Chairperson CBSE, and Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE.

While addressing the awardees, Ms Annapurna Devi appreciated teachers for demonstrating passion, dedication, and innovation in teaching and learning. She said: “Today is the day to celebrate excellence in teaching, unmitigated zeal and commitment of our teachers because of which the nation is achieving new heights each day. The latest testimony is how well the teachers have handled the difficult situations and challenges posed by the COVID 19 situation with their dedicated personal efforts to let the pandemic not hamper the learning of their students and adapting to innovative ways of teaching, learning new strategies to engage children and revamping the teaching-learning approach altogether. That’s the reason why the teachers have also been taken in the category of Corona Warriors along with others like doctors, nurses.”

“With the National Education Policy 2020, I would like to see teachers shift away from their traditional teaching methodologies to new innovative ways of teaching wherein the inherent creativity and interest of students are nurtured and developed to excellence. This will benefit not only the students in becoming professionals in the area of their interest or talent but would also help the nation to have a pool of expert professionals in all diverse fields” Ms Devi added.

Speaking on this occasion Manoj Ahuja, Chairman CBSE said “It is the dedication, self-discipline, ideals, perspective, and conduct of the teachers that bring quality in the education sector. CBSE is proud of its teacher community along with the entire nation.

CBSE, since 2018, follows a selection process that evaluates applicants on the basis of general and specific criteria under each category and contribution of teachers on several parameters related to school education, their social and community contributions.