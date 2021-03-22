CBSE ‘Ganga Quest 2021’ Quiz Registration Begins Today

The registration for third edition of Ganga Quest begins today

The registration process for the third edition of Ganga Quest-- an online national quiz competition on Ganga-- begins today, March 22, on the occasion of World Water Day. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the quiz from April 7, 2021, to May 8, 2021. The opening day of the Ganga Quest 2021 coincides with World Health Day, while the last day happens to be World Migratory Bird Day.

The final live round of Ganga Quest will be held on June 5 which marks World Environment Day, and the winners will be announced on June 20 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

Candidates who are willing to participate need to register on the official website, gangaquest.com.

According to the official notification released by CBSE, the winners will be awarded prizes and the schools with maximum participation will also be duly recognized.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with Tree Craze Foundation is organizing the third edition of Ganga Quest with the aim to increase public participation and to enhance ownership of children and youth for rivers and Ganga.

Ganga Quest 2021: Rules