CBSE ‘Ganga Quest 2021’ Quiz Begins Tomorrow
CBSE ‘Ganga Quest 2021’: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Ganga Quest 2021 quiz from tomorrow, April 7 to May 8.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Ganga Quest 2021 quiz from tomorrow, April 7 to May 8. The third edition of the Ganga Quest, an online quiz competition on the Ganga river, is being organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with Tree Craze Foundation. The quiz will be launched tomorrow and candidates need to qualify three rounds to finally take part in the live round.
The final live round of Ganga Quest will be held on June 5 which marks World Environment Day, and the winners will be announced on June 20 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.
To start CBSE Ganga Quest 2021, candidates need to select one of the following four themes:
- Historical and Cultural and Socio-economic Significance of Ganga
- Physical geography and Famous places and personalities
- Current Affairs and Governance
- Flora and Fauna and Pollution/water treatment technology
“Questions will be asked only from the theme chosen. Any attempt to use Google or other search engines to answer the question will increase the time taken and hence would reduce your chances to be a winner. At the end of the quiz, your performance will be displayed on the screen along with the average time taken by other participants,” reads a statement on the official website.
CBSE Ganga Quest 2021: Qualifying Rounds
Round 1: This is the qualifying round. Students need to attempt 10 questions. Only when a candidate has attempted all 10 questions, he or she will be able to move to Round 2. There is no right or wrong answer in this round.
Round 2: Candidates need to answer 10 questions correctly. One can attempt the questions as many times as he or she wants. Once the unanswered question or an answer is submitted, the system will tell you the correct answer and along with some interesting facts related to the question.
Round 3: It is the last online round to select the candidates for the final live quiz. Candidates will get to attempt it only once, and accuracy along with the time taken to answer decides the winner.
CBSE Ganga Quest 2021: Rules
- Candidates of age 10 years or above are eligible to participate in Ganga Quest 2021
- Ganga Quest 2021 is open to everyone irrespective of their nationality.
- Since the quiz is online, participants must ensure accessibility to computer and internet connectivity with a minimum speed of 512 Kbps.
- Those who have passed the school must provide correct personal details to ensure validation.
- The name of the top three scorers in four categories will be released on TREE Craze Foundation and the NMCG website.
- Only one prize can be claimed per person. In case the same candidate wins more than one prizes, he or she will be awarded the prize of higher value.
- Due to the current COVID scenario, a virtual prize distribution ceremony will be organised.