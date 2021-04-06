CBSE will launch the Ganga Quest 2021 quiz tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Ganga Quest 2021 quiz from tomorrow, April 7 to May 8. The third edition of the Ganga Quest, an online quiz competition on the Ganga river, is being organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with Tree Craze Foundation. The quiz will be launched tomorrow and candidates need to qualify three rounds to finally take part in the live round.

The final live round of Ganga Quest will be held on June 5 which marks World Environment Day, and the winners will be announced on June 20 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

To start CBSE Ganga Quest 2021, candidates need to select one of the following four themes:

Historical and Cultural and Socio-economic Significance of Ganga

Physical geography and Famous places and personalities

Current Affairs and Governance

Flora and Fauna and Pollution/water treatment technology

“Questions will be asked only from the theme chosen. Any attempt to use Google or other search engines to answer the question will increase the time taken and hence would reduce your chances to be a winner. At the end of the quiz, your performance will be displayed on the screen along with the average time taken by other participants,” reads a statement on the official website.

CBSE Ganga Quest 2021: Qualifying Rounds

Round 1: This is the qualifying round. Students need to attempt 10 questions. Only when a candidate has attempted all 10 questions, he or she will be able to move to Round 2. There is no right or wrong answer in this round.

Round 2: Candidates need to answer 10 questions correctly. One can attempt the questions as many times as he or she wants. Once the unanswered question or an answer is submitted, the system will tell you the correct answer and along with some interesting facts related to the question.

Round 3: It is the last online round to select the candidates for the final live quiz. Candidates will get to attempt it only once, and accuracy along with the time taken to answer decides the winner.

CBSE Ganga Quest 2021: Rules