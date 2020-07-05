Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE To Conduct Teacher Training Programmes On Facebook

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will conduct teacher training programmes on “augmented reality (AR)”, “online safety”, and “digital well-being” in association with Facebook. The school board will introduce AR and digital safety programmes for 30,000 students.

According to the official notification, the training programmes on augmented reality will be conducted for 10,000 teachers, from August 10 and the digital safety programmes for students will be conducted launched on August 6, 2020. The registration window for these programmes will be available from July 6 to 20.

“Immersive technology such as augmented reality is going to be one of the most significant technologies of the future. NASSCOM in its report...this will create demand for developers trained in these technologies in the near future,” the board said in a statement.

AR Technology And Digital Safety

With the training programmes, the board aims to tackle problems like online abuse, bullying, misinformation, and fake news and address different issues of stress, and anxiety due to loss of job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The closure of schools has created a need, now more than ever for teachers and students to connect online,’ an official statement said.

“The ability to navigate through these challenges and situations has become more vital than ever,” the statement added.

Participants will receive joint e-certificates from Facebook and CBSE on successful completion of the training. The registration window will be available on the CBSE official website.

I appreciate the intiative launched by @cbseindia29 and @Facebook India to introduce training programs in Augumented Reality for teachers & Digital Safety for students.



I encourage teachers and students to join these programs at https://t.co/Qh4fC2lgiZ pic.twitter.com/7vTIzyDNo9 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 5, 2020