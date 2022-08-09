CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Maths In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE extended the relaxation in view of COVID-19 pandemic

The CBSE has extended the relaxation in allowing students who passed 10th with Basic Mathematics to opt for Mathematics in Class 11 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As the current session has also been adversely affected by Covid, hence, it has been decided to further extend this relaxation for one year ie. 2022-23," CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE has also advised the Head of the Institution to check if the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue Maths in Class 11 before allowing them. "The exemption is being given as a special measure to facilitate the present academic batch (2022-23) of students of Class 11," it mentioned. ALSO READ | CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12

As per the earlier CBSE circular, students of Class 10 who have studied Maths Standard can pursue Maths in Class 11, meanwhile students having Basic Maths in 10th can take Applied Maths in Class 11. "This rule was relaxed by CBSE in the past two years because of the circumstances developed due to pandemic and thus, students who offered Mathematics Basic were also allowed to offer Maths in Class 11," read the statement.

For details on CBSE exam guidelines, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.