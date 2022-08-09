  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Maths In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths

CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Maths In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths

CBSE has also advised the Head of the Institution to check if the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue Maths in Class 11 before allowing them

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 4:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12; Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 30-70 Per Cent Weightage In Term 1, Term 2 Explained
CBSE Result 2022: Board Announces Class 10, 12 Term 2 Verification, Revaluation Application Dates
CBSE Board Exams Being Split In Two Terms Reason Behind Improved Results: Schools
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 255 Delhi Government Schools Record 100 Per Cent Pass Percentage
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Maths In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths
CBSE extended the relaxation in view of COVID-19 pandemic
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The CBSE has extended the relaxation in allowing students who passed 10th with Basic Mathematics to opt for Mathematics in Class 11 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As the current session has also been adversely affected by Covid, hence, it has been decided to further extend this relaxation for one year ie. 2022-23," CBSE notification mentioned.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Admission Alert: Apply to Top Universities with your Class 12 Score. Click Here

CBSE has also advised the Head of the Institution to check if the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue Maths in Class 11 before allowing them. "The exemption is being given as a special measure to facilitate the present academic batch (2022-23) of students of Class 11," it mentioned. ALSO READ | CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12

As per the earlier CBSE circular, students of Class 10 who have studied Maths Standard can pursue Maths in Class 11, meanwhile students having Basic Maths in 10th can take Applied Maths in Class 11. "This rule was relaxed by CBSE in the past two years because of the circumstances developed due to pandemic and thus, students who offered Mathematics Basic were also allowed to offer Maths in Class 11," read the statement.

For details on CBSE exam guidelines, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE exams cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; Check Guidelines, Process Here
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; Check Guidelines, Process Here
ICAI To Declare CA Foundation Result Tomorrow; Official Website, Credentials Required
ICAI To Declare CA Foundation Result Tomorrow; Official Website, Credentials Required
JEE Advanced 2022 Application: Documents Required During Online Registration; Key Points
JEE Advanced 2022 Application: Documents Required During Online Registration; Key Points
No More Holidays Please, A Student's Request To Wayanad District Collector
No More Holidays Please, A Student's Request To Wayanad District Collector
Aam Admi Party Volunteers To Adopt Government-Run Primary Schools In Goa
Aam Admi Party Volunteers To Adopt Government-Run Primary Schools In Goa
.......................... Advertisement ..........................