CBSE Extends Last Date To Upload Class 9, 11 Registration Data For 2021-22 Session

CBSE extends last date to upload Class 9, 11 registration data

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to upload registration data for the students of Class 9 and Class 11. Now, the last date for uploading data on the board’s website is January 6, 2022. The decision to extend the last date has been taken considering the problems faced by the students and parents.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that some schools and parents are facing problems in completing the registration process for students of Classes 9 and 11 due to prevailing conditions,” a CBSE statement said.

It further added: “Looking into the problems faced by students and parents, CNSE has decoded to extend the last date for submission of registration data. The last date with normal fees for submission of registration data for Classes 9 and 11 is January 6, 2022 now.”

CBSE affiliated schools can register their students of Classes 9 and 11 at cbse.nic.in. Schools will be required to check the data like students’ name, parents’ name, date of birth and others submitted by the students carefully as once the data is uploaded on the CBSE registration portal, it cannot be changed.

Indian students will be required to pay registration fees of Rs 300 and Class 9th applicants from abroad will have to pay Rs 500 for registration and Class 11th students will pay Rs 600.

Schools will have to fill in the number of sections and number of students regularly on the OASIS platform. Data once filled in OASIS platform cannot be changed and the board exam registration should be in consonance with OASIS data.