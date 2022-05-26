CBSE Extends Last Date To Upload Class 10, 12 Practical Exam, Project, Internal Assessment Marks

CBSE Class 10, 12 internal assessment marks upload date extended

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to upload practical examination, project work and internal assessment marks for the students of Class 10 and Class 12. Now, the last date to upload Class 10 term 1 and term 2 practical exam, project work and internal assessment marks is May 31, 2022, while it is June 5 for CBSE Class 12. The decision to extend the last date has been taken considering the requirements and requests made by schools.

The schools were earlier directed to conduct the Class 10, 12 practical exams, projects and internal assessments from March 2. The last date was to be 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes.

“Accordingly, the facility to upload practical examination, projects, internal assessment marks in respect of Class 10 has been deactivated. Now from the perusal of data submitted by the schools, it has been observed that the Practical Examination/ Project/ Internal Assessment marks of 39 schools for term 1 and 537 schools for term 2 in respect of Class 10 are still pending,” CBSE in a statement dated May 25 said.

It further added: “In respect of Class 12 also practical examination, project and internal assessment marks of 141 schools for term 1 and 185 schools for term 2 are also pending.”

For term 1 internal assessments, projects and practical exams, the board earlier said that schools can hold these by December 23 and upload the marks.